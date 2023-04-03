PDS Biotech Supports Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month During April and Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Week from April 16-22, 2023

PDS Biotech prepares to advance PDS0101 into a Phase 3 registrational clinical trial – VERSATILE-003 – in HPV16-positive recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck cancer in 2023

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and infectious disease, announced its support for Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month in April and Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Week, April 16-22, both of which are organized by the Head & Neck Cancer Alliance (HCNA). PDS Biotech recognizes the important role and dedication of patient organizations, such as the HCNA and the U.K.-based Swallows Head & Neck Cancer Support Group (The Swallows) in not only raising awareness of oral, head and neck cancer, but also in providing advice, information and education to those impacted by the disease.



PDS Biotech recently announced it is planning to initiate a randomized, controlled Phase 3 trial of the company’s lead clinical candidate, PDS0101, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the potential treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV)16-positive head and neck cancer. A growing number of head and neck cancers are caused by HPV1,2 and 90% of HPV-associated head and neck cancers in the US are reported to be caused by HPV16, as reported in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.3

“Head and neck cancer is among the most difficult-to-treat cancers, often leading to severe disfigurement and, in the worst cases, death,” said Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, PDS Biotech CEO. “The tireless efforts of HCNA and The Swallows have been instrumental in increasing awareness of this devastating disease, including greater patient screening, access, and information about its association with HPV. We are proud to join these organizations during the month of April to celebrate the progress made while acknowledging that more is needed. To address this unmet need, PDS Biotech is advancing PDS0101 to a Phase 3 clinical trial for HPV16-positive recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck cancer, with the hope that we may soon be able to improve the lives of patients and their caregivers.”

“The mission of the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance is to advance the prevention, detection, treatment and rehabilitation of oral, head and neck cancer through public awareness, research, advocacy and survivorship,” said Amanda Hollinger, MPA, Executive Director of the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance. “In pursuit of this goal, we have helped to organize April as Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Month and April 16-22 as Oral, Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Week, during which time we are partnering with patients, medical professionals, advocates, and companies, such as PDS Biotech, to focus attention on this growing subset of cancer and the need for improved treatment opportunities.”

PDS Biotech is currently running – VERSATILE-002 – a Phase 2, open-label, multicenter study of the efficacy and safety of PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA® in adults with HPV16 recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). Data reported at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in 2022 indicated the combination therapy achieved an objective response rate of 41%, a clinical benefit rate of 77%, and an overall survival rate of 87% at nine months in 17 evaluable patients. Following the release of these data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® Fast Track designation.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of targeted cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on our proprietary Versamune®, Versamune® plus PDS0301, and Infectimune™ T cell-activating platforms. We believe our targeted immunotherapies have the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy approaches through the activation of the right type, quantity and potency of T cells. To date, our lead Versamune® clinical candidate, PDS0101, has demonstrated the ability to reduce tumors and stabilize disease in combination with approved and investigational therapeutics in patients with a broad range of HPV16-associated cancers in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. and will be advancing into a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with KEYTRUDA® for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer in 2023. Our Infectimune™ based vaccines have also demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T cell responses, including long-lasting memory T cell responses in pre-clinical studies to date. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101

PDS0101, PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, is a novel investigational human papilloma virus (HPV)-targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against HPV-positive cancers. PDS0101 is given by a simple subcutaneous injection in combination with other immunotherapies and cancer treatments. Interim data suggests PDS0101 generates clinically effective immune responses, and the combination of PDS0101 with other treatments can demonstrate significant disease control by shrinking tumors, delaying disease progression and/or prolonging survival. The combination of PDS0101 with other treatments does not appear to compound the toxicity of other agents.

About VERSATILE-003

VERSATILE-003 is a randomized, controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of PDS0101, an HPV16-targeted investigational T cell-activating immunotherapy that leverages PDS Biotech’s proprietary Versamune® technology, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) compared to KEYTRUDA® monotherapy. The combination is being evaluated in immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-naïve patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and was granted Fast Track designation by the Food and Drug Administration in June 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

