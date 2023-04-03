Josh Brammer joins Finesse Group as Fractional COO

Josh Brammer joins PR & Content company, the Finesse Group, as Fractional COO
Jo and Josh attended the Marketing Made Simple Summit for StoryBrand Certified Guides and Business Made Simple Coaches in Nashville in October
In this role, Josh will drive the company’s on-going growth in international
Finesse Group has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality results for its clients, & I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and take the company to the next level.”
— Josh Brammer
LONDON, ENGLAND , April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finesse Group, a leading public relations and content company, is pleased to announce that Josh Brammer has joined the company as Fractional Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Josh will be responsible for driving the company’s on-going growth in US, European and UK markets, all of which have been key areas of focus for Finesse in recent years.
Josh – who is based in Indianapolis – brings with him over 15 years’ experience in operations and business development, with a particular focus on scaling businesses in the marketing space. Before joining Finesse Group, Josh led Operations and Customer Experience for scaling agencies and startups. His unique approach helps increase profit and revenue through a focus on new product development and improved improve customer experiences. Additionally, he was instrumental in assembling the operations systems and teams needed to support rapid business growth.
"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the Finesse Group team," said Jo Caruana, CEO of Finesse Group – which was launched in Malta in 2008. "Josh's expertise in scaling businesses, combined with his deep knowledge of the marketing industry, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach in international markets. We are confident that his leadership will help us achieve our ambitious goals for the coming years."
Finesse Group is a PR and content company that helps founder-driven businesses build authority and achieve global growth through effective PR. The team is particularly passionate about working with small, female-led, purpose-driven businesses, as well as those operating in the ESG, non-profit, and cultural spaces. The company has established itself as a leader in the industry, with a proven track record of success in helping clients achieve their goals.
"I am thrilled to join Finesse Group and contribute towards increasing their impact with international clients," says Josh, who, like Jo, is certified in the powerful StoryBrand Marketing Framework. "Finesse Group has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality results for its clients, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and take the company to the next level."
