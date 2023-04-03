/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Mar-23 14,272 €605.39 €8,640,085 28-Mar-23 14,578 €592.66 €8,639,802 29-Mar-23 14,433 €598.60 €8,639,589 30-Mar-23 13,955 €619.14 €8,640,079 31-Mar-23 13,911 €621.08 €8,639,900

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



