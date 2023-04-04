Opkey to Present Test Automation Success Stories in Healthcare at HIMSS23

Automated testing platform Opkey will be presenting at HIMSS23 on April 20th at 1:15, as well as manning Booth 3481.
DUBLIN, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, has announced that it will be presenting at HIMSS23 on why continuous testing is vital to healthcare transformations. The session will take place on April 20th at 1:15. Additionally, the company will be manning booth 3481 for the duration of the event, which runs from April 17th-21st.
Healthcare providers rely completely on ERP systems to drive operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and empower employees to focus their time on providing the highest quality of patient care. Opkey has helped healthcare industry leaders, including New York’s largest healthcare company, optimize their ERP environments, speed up operations, and reduce spending on software testing. It remains the leading test automation platform for healthcare transformations, migrations, implementations, and business-as-usual maintenance of packaged apps. Opkey is proud to sponsor HIMSS23 and innovate with companies that are ready to move into the new age of test automation.
Opkey supports 14 packaged applications, including Oracle, Workday, Salesforce, and SAP.
Join Opkey in Chicago to demo their packaged application-specific test automation platform, ask questions, and experience the latest in testing technology. Be sure to stop by Booth 3481 to see how Opkey can identify your current and optimal test coverage, automate your test documentation, and certify each of your application updates in just days.
The world’s largest healthcare companies trust Opkey to test their critical enterprise applications. There’s a reason why.
About Opkey
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia
Contact
Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 (973)-769-8662
noah.keil@opkey.com