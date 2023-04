Acacia University’s Vice President adds another milestone with a book release

We are thrilled to be releasing this book on International Business,” — Dr Bahrullah Safi

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Vice President of Acacia University Dr Bahrullah Safi has added another accomplishment with the publication of the book "International Business", which he co-authored with experts in the field.This book is a career guide towards college students in conceptualizing International Business and gaining access to precise knowledge in Master in Management & International Business. Global Growth Prospects, Foreign Investments, Regional Trade, Transaction & Economic Experiences are the detailed contents explained in the book.The Academic Textbook was released on 4 October 2022 by Alpha International Publications. The book is available on Flipkart for all. You can avail the book on the following link : https://www.flipkart.com/international-business/p/itm2d6c53921cc85 "We are thrilled to be releasing this book on International Business," said Dr Bahrullah Safi, Vice President - International, Acacia University.