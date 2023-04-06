Acacia University’s Vice President adds another milestone with a book release

We are thrilled to be releasing this book on International Business,”
— Dr Bahrullah Safi
ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vice President of Acacia University Dr Bahrullah Safi has added another accomplishment with the publication of the book "International Business", which he co-authored with experts in the field.
This book is a career guide towards college students in conceptualizing International Business and gaining access to precise knowledge in Master in Management & International Business. Global Growth Prospects, Foreign Investments, Regional Trade, Transaction & Economic Experiences are the detailed contents explained in the book.
