Acacia University’s Vice President adds another milestone with a book release

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vice President of Acacia University Dr Bahrullah Safi has added another accomplishment with the publication of the book "International Business", which he co-authored with experts in the field.

This book is a career guide towards college students in conceptualizing International Business and gaining access to precise knowledge in Master in Management & International Business. Global Growth Prospects, Foreign Investments, Regional Trade, Transaction & Economic Experiences are the detailed contents explained in the book.

The Academic Textbook was released on 4 October 2022 by Alpha International Publications. The book is available on Flipkart for all. You can avail the book on the following link : https://www.flipkart.com/international-business/p/itm2d6c53921cc85

"We are thrilled to be releasing this book on International Business," said Dr Bahrullah Safi, Vice President - International, Acacia University.

