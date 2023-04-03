Automotive Seat Market Share to Touch US$ 107.9 Billion by 2028 | Bolstered by Increasing Sales of Vehicles

Automotive Seat Market Share

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Automotive Seat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global automotive seat market size reached US$ 83.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 107.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.18% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Automotive Seat Market Outlook 2023-2028

An automotive seat refers to a safety-critical system used to provide comfort and protect occupants in case of sudden brakes or acceleration. It is generally made using foam, plastics, and metal structures and widely available in numerous types. Moreover, a front driver and passenger seat comprises three main parts, such as a squab, cushion, and headrest. Presently, manufacturers are further incorporating innovative features, including folding pads, laptop stands, and airbags, to provide more comfort and safety to the rider.

What is the demand for automotive seat?

The rising sales of vehicles are primarily augmenting the automotive seat market. Furthermore, the elevating demand for innovative safety features, such as dual airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners, to prevent injury during vehicle crashes or severe collisions, on account of the increasing number of road accidents, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, several governing authorities of various countries are mandating the installation of baby car seats to avoid fatal accidents and maximize car safety for children, on account of the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for design intelligent seating systems with superior comfort and ergonomics and light and sustainable materials, owing to the emerging trend of autonomous vehicles, is also bolstering the market growth.

Automotive Seat Industry Growth Analysis:

Besides this, the increasing incorporation of automotive seats with smart sensors, air-moving devices, high-power-density heaters, and convective heaters by leading players is expected to drive the automotive seat market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global automotive seat market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Key Companies in Automotive Seat Industry

• Adient plc

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Faurecia

• GENTHERM

• Lear Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• NHK SPRING Co. Ltd

• TACHI-S CO. LTD.

• TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

• TS TECH CO. LTD.

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material Type:

• Fabric

• Synthetic Leather

• Genuine Leather

Breakup by Seat Type:

• Bucket Seat

• Bench Seat

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Vehicle Energy Source:

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• Electric

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

