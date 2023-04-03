SANUWAVE Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRARIE, MN, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.



“We are very pleased with the 2022 financial results and having achieved record annual revenues for the full year and record quarterly revenues in Q4 2022. We are managing through our supply chain challenges which remained a constraining factor in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 and are now focusing on growing sales with increased product supply in 2023," stated Mr. Kevin Richardson, CEO. "It is also noteworthy that we continue to decrease our operating expenses with the goal of achieving sustainable profitable growth.”

Recent Developments and Upcoming Events

Several key additions to the Sanuwave team were made during Q1 2023. Tim Hendricks recently joined Sanuwave as the Executive Vice President of Sales. Tim has extensive experience in the wound care and medical device space with more than 20 years’ experience in leadership, training and sales. Nanci Gilmore has joined Sanuwave as the Vice President of Commercial Operations. Nanci is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in start-ups along with clinical training, operations and other sales support leadership functions. Matt Igtanloc has joined Sanuwave as the Vice President of Operations. Matt has 18 years of strong experience in manufacturing, operations and processes, including in the medical device industry.

Sanuwave common stock commenced trading on the OTCQB on January 30, 2023 under ticker symbol “SNWV”.

The Company plans to attend the following conferences: THE THIRD ANNUAL LEADERS IN WOUND HEALING CONFERENCE – 4/18 & 4/19, New Orleans, SAWC SPRING – 4/26-30, National Harbor, MD, EWMA 2023 SYMPOSIUM - 5/5, Milan, Italy.





Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenues increased by 32% to $5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, versus $4.2 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Gross margin improved to 78% of revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 72% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 69% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Operating loss under GAAP continued to improve in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, reaching ($1.5 million) versus ($2.5 million) in the third quarter ending on September 30, 2022.



Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2022

Revenues increased by 29% to $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, versus $13.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Gross margin also improved year over year to 74% from 62% in the prior year.

As the company focuses on profitable growth, operating loss continued to decrease from the prior year. Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $9.0 million as compared to $14.1 million in the prior year.

Operating expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $21.4 million, a decrease of 4% over the prior year.

Guidance

The Company has continued to be significantly supply constrained during Q1 2023, typically the slowest quarter of the year. Despite this, we anticipate revenue growth of approximately 14 to 20% during this quarter compared to Q1 2022, ended March 31, 2022. The company believes that supply constraint has been meaningfully alleviated and that Q2 2023 should see further increase in revenue growth.

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

The Company determined, during the preparation of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that it had not appropriately accounted for certain transactions under GAAP. These transactions included shares issued for services and the sale of assets under a financing agreement. Also, during the preparation of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the implementation of internal controls over financial reporting, it was discovered that certain vendor invoices were not properly recorded in prior periods, interest was not properly calculated on senior debt and an inventory adjustment was posted improperly. The Company evaluated the materiality of the errors from qualitative and quantitative perspectives, individually and in aggregate, and concluded that the errors in aggregate were material to the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the quarters ending March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022. Management restated the impacted financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, the quarter and six-months ending June 30, 2022, and the quarter and nine-months ending September 30, 2022.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s annual and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,153 $ 619 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,037 in 2022 and $785 in 2021 4,029 2,415 Inventory 868 1,040 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 570 326 Total Current Assets 6,620 4,400 Non-Current Assets: Property, equipment and right of use assets, net 750 1,012 Intangible assets, net 5,137 5,841 Goodwill 7,260 7,260 Other assets 106 106 Total Non-Current Assets 13,253 14,219 Total Assets $ 19,873 $ 18,619 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities: Senior secured debt, in default $ 14,416 $ 11,586 Convertible promissory notes 16,713 11,601 Convertible promissory note, related parties 7,409 1,596 Factoring liabilities 2,130 2,183 Accounts payable 4,400 7,644 Accrued expenses 8,512 8,641 Warrant liability 1,416 9,614 Current portion of SBA loans - 158 Accrued interest 4,052 2,521 Accrued interest, related parties 788 289 Current portion of contract liabilities 60 48 Other 291 382 Total Current Liabilities 60,187 56,263 Non-Current Liabilities: SBA loans - 875 Contract liabities 230 293 Lease liabilities 438 118 Deferred tax liability 28 28 Total Non-Current Liablities 696 1,314 Total Liabilites $ 60,883 $ 57,577 Commitments and Contingencies (Footnote 21) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 6,175 Series A, 293 Series B, 90 Series C, and 8 Series D designated shares, respectively; no shares issues and outstanding at 2022 and 2021 $ - $ - Common stock, par value $0.001, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 548,737,651 and 481,619,621 issued and outstanding at 2022 and 2021, respectively 549 482 Additional paid-in capital 152,750 144,582 Accumulated deficit (194,242 ) (183,949 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67 ) (73 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (41,010 ) (38,958 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 19,873 $ 18,619 The accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.





SAUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 16,742 $ 13,010 Cost of revenues 4,331 4,986 Gross Margin 12,411 8,024 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 12,556 11,690 Selling and marketing 7,474 8,591 Research and development 567 1,101 Depreciation and amortization 766 784 Total Operating Expenses 21,363 22,166 Operating Loss (8,952 ) (14,142 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (12,771 ) (6,883 ) Interest expense, related party (1,361 ) (212 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 16,654 (2,622 ) Loss on issuance of debt (3,434 ) (3,572 ) Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt (418 ) 204 Loss on foreign currency exchange (9 ) (4 ) Total Other Expense (1,339 ) (13,089 ) Net Loss Before Income Taxes (10,291 ) (27,231 ) Income tax expense 2 28 Net Loss $ (10,293 ) $ (27,259 ) Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation adjustments 6 (11 ) Total Comprehensive Loss $ (10,287 ) $ (27,270 ) Loss per Share: Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 549,470,787 518,355,642 The accompanying ntoes to consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.





SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (In thousands, except share data) Common Stock Shares Issued and

Outstanding Par Value Additional Paid-

in Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Loss Total Balances as of December 31, 2020 470,694,621 $ 471 $ 142,563 $ (156,690 ) $ (62 ) $ (13,718) Cashless warrant exercise 10,925,000 11 (11 ) - - - Reclassification of warrant liability due to cashless warrant exercise - - 2,030 - - 2,030 Net loss - - - (27,259 ) - (27,259) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - (11 ) (11) Balances as of December 31, 2021 481,619,621 $ 482 $ 144,582 $ (183,949 ) $ (73 ) $ (38,958) Cashless warrant exercise 14,000,000 $ 14 $ 2,152 $ - $ - $ 2,166 Warrant exercise 909,091 1 99 - - 100 Shares issued in conjunction with senior note 20,666,993 20 3,700 - - 3,720 Shares issued for settlement of debt and warrants 19,444,446 20 1,341 - - 1,361 Shares issued for services 12,097,500 12 876 - - 888 Net loss - - - (10,293 ) - (10,293) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - 6 6 Balance as of December 31, 2022 548,737,651 $ 549 $ 152,750 $ (194,242 ) $ (67 ) $ (41,010) The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements





SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash Flows - Operating Activities: Net loss $ (10,293 ) $ (27,259 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 952 1,236 Bad debt expense 253 442 Shares issued for services 888 - Gain/loss on extinguishment of debt 418 (204 ) Income tax expense 2 28 Change in fair value of derivative liabilites (16,654 ) 2,622 Loss on issuance of debt 3,434 3,572 Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts 4,950 3,226 Changes in operating assets and liablities: Accounts receivable (1,748 ) (395 ) Inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets (72 ) 1,687 Accounts payable (2,550 ) 3,181 Accrued interest and accrued interest, related parties 3,182 1,718 Accrued expenses and contract liabilities 69 3,737 Net Cash Used by Operating Activities (17,169 ) (6,409 ) Cash Flows - Investing Activites Purchase (proceeds from sale) of property and equipment 332 (529 ) Net Cash Flows Used by Investing Activities 332 (529 ) Cash Flows - Financing Activities Proceeds from convertible promisorry notes 16,227 1,928 Proceeds from SBA loans - 1,033 Proceeds from senior secured promissory note 2,940 940 Proceeds from factoring 695 1,737 Proceeds from warrant exercises 100 - Proceeds from short term borrowings 640 175 Repayments of debt principal (2,981 ) (493 ) Principal payments on finance leases (237 ) (199 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities 17,384 5,121 Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash (13 ) (1 ) Net Change in Cash During Period 534 (1,818 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 619 2,437 Cash at End of Period $ 1,153 $ 619 Supplemental Information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,712 $ 2,580 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Reclassification of warrant liabilities to equity due to cashless warrant exercise $ 2,166 $ 2,030 Settlement of debt and warrants with stock 1,361 - Working capital balances refinanced into convertible promissory notes 2,363 - Embedded conversion feature on convertible debt 2,760 4,138 Common shares issued in conjunction with senior secured debt 3,720 - Warrant issuance in conjunction with advances on future cash receipts - 1,227 Warrant issuance in conjunction with convertible notes 1,708 1,055 The accompanying notes to consolidated financial statemetns are an integral part of these statements.









