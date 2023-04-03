Submit Release
SANUWAVE Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRARIE, MN, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

 “We are very pleased with the 2022 financial results and having achieved record annual revenues for the full year and record quarterly revenues in Q4 2022. We are managing through our supply chain challenges which remained a constraining factor in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 and are now focusing on growing sales with increased product supply in 2023," stated Mr. Kevin Richardson, CEO. "It is also noteworthy that we continue to decrease our operating expenses with the goal of achieving sustainable profitable growth.”

Recent Developments and Upcoming Events

  • Several key additions to the Sanuwave team were made during Q1 2023.
    • Tim Hendricks recently joined Sanuwave as the Executive Vice President of Sales. Tim has extensive experience in the wound care and medical device space with more than 20 years’ experience in leadership, training and sales.
    • Nanci Gilmore has joined Sanuwave as the Vice President of Commercial Operations. Nanci is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in start-ups along with clinical training, operations and other sales support leadership functions. 
    • Matt Igtanloc has joined Sanuwave as the Vice President of Operations. Matt has 18 years of strong experience in manufacturing, operations and processes, including in the medical device industry.
  • Sanuwave common stock commenced trading on the OTCQB on January 30, 2023 under ticker symbol “SNWV”.
  • The Company plans to attend the following conferences:
    • THE THIRD ANNUAL LEADERS IN WOUND HEALING CONFERENCE – 4/18 & 4/19, New Orleans,
    • SAWC SPRING – 4/26-30, National Harbor, MD,
    • EWMA 2023 SYMPOSIUM - 5/5, Milan, Italy.

Financial Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2022

  • Revenues increased by 32% to $5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, versus $4.2 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.
  • Gross margin improved to 78% of revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 from 72% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 69% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Operating loss under GAAP continued to improve in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, reaching ($1.5 million) versus ($2.5 million) in the third quarter ending on September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year of 2022

  • Revenues increased by 29% to $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, versus $13.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Gross margin also improved year over year to 74% from 62% in the prior year.
  • As the company focuses on profitable growth, operating loss continued to decrease from the prior year. Operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $9.0 million as compared to $14.1 million in the prior year.
  • Operating expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $21.4 million, a decrease of 4% over the prior year.

Guidance

The Company has continued to be significantly supply constrained during Q1 2023, typically the slowest quarter of the year. Despite this, we anticipate revenue growth of approximately 14 to 20% during this quarter compared to Q1 2022, ended March 31, 2022. The company believes that supply constraint has been meaningfully alleviated and that Q2 2023 should see further increase in revenue growth.

As previously announced a business update will occur via conference call on April 3, 2023. Materials for the conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST are included on the company website, www.sanuwave.com/investors.

Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560
OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

Call me™: 

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13732361&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

A replay will be made available through April 17, 2023:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Access ID: 13737646

Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

The Company determined, during the preparation of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that it had not appropriately accounted for certain transactions under GAAP. These transactions included shares issued for services and the sale of assets under a financing agreement. Also, during the preparation of this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the implementation of internal controls over financial reporting, it was discovered that certain vendor invoices were not properly recorded in prior periods, interest was not properly calculated on senior debt and an inventory adjustment was posted improperly. The Company evaluated the materiality of the errors from qualitative and quantitative perspectives, individually and in aggregate, and concluded that the errors in aggregate were material to the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss for the quarters ending March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022. Management restated the impacted financial statements for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, the quarter and six-months ending June 30, 2022, and the quarter and nine-months ending September 30, 2022.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s annual and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT:

Kevin Richardson, II
Chief Executive Officer
Investors@Sanuwave.com


                     
SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2022 and 2021
                     
(In thousands, except share data)               2022       2021  
ASSETS
Current Assets:                  
  Cash             $ 1,153     $ 619  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,037 in 2022 and $785 in 2021     4,029       2,415  
  Inventory               868       1,040  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets           570       326  
Total Current Assets               6,620       4,400  
Non-Current Assets:                  
  Property, equipment and right of use assets, net           750       1,012  
  Intangible assets, net               5,137       5,841  
  Goodwill               7,260       7,260  
  Other assets               106       106  
Total Non-Current Assets               13,253       14,219  
                     
Total Assets             $ 19,873     $ 18,619  
                     
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:                  
  Senior secured debt, in default           $ 14,416     $ 11,586  
  Convertible promissory notes             16,713       11,601  
  Convertible promissory note, related parties           7,409       1,596  
  Factoring liabilities               2,130       2,183  
  Accounts payable               4,400       7,644  
  Accrued expenses               8,512       8,641  
  Warrant liability               1,416       9,614  
  Current portion of SBA loans             -       158  
  Accrued interest               4,052       2,521  
  Accrued interest, related parties             788       289  
  Current portion of contract liabilities             60       48  
  Other               291       382  
Total Current Liabilities               60,187       56,263  
Non-Current Liabilities:                  
  SBA loans               -       875  
  Contract liabities               230       293  
  Lease liabilities               438       118  
  Deferred tax liability               28       28  
Total Non-Current Liablities               696       1,314  
                     
Total Liabilites             $ 60,883     $ 57,577  
                     
Commitments and Contingencies (Footnote 21)              
                     
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
               
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 6,175 Series A, 293 Series B, 90 Series C, and 8 Series D designated shares, respectively; no shares issues and outstanding at 2022 and 2021 $ -     $ -  
Common stock, par value $0.001, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 548,737,651 and 481,619,621 issued and outstanding at 2022 and 2021, respectively   549       482  
Additional paid-in capital               152,750       144,582  
Accumulated deficit               (194,242 )     (183,949 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss             (67 )     (73 )
Total Stockholders' Deficit               (41,010 )     (38,958 )
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit           $ 19,873     $ 18,619  
 
The accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.


SAUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
               
(In thousands, except share and per share data)     2022       2021  
               
Revenue       $ 16,742     $ 13,010  
Cost of revenues       4,331       4,986  
               
Gross Margin       12,411       8,024  
               
Operating Expenses:          
  General and administrative     12,556       11,690  
  Selling and marketing     7,474       8,591  
  Research and development     567       1,101  
  Depreciation and amortization     766       784  
Total Operating Expenses     21,363       22,166  
               
Operating Loss       (8,952 )     (14,142 )
               
Other Income (Expense)        
  Interest expense       (12,771 )     (6,883 )
  Interest expense, related party     (1,361 )     (212 )
  Change in fair value of derivative liabilities     16,654       (2,622 )
  Loss on issuance of debt     (3,434 )     (3,572 )
  Gain/(loss) on extinguishment of debt     (418 )     204  
  Loss on foreign currency exchange     (9 )     (4 )
Total Other Expense       (1,339 )     (13,089 )
               
Net Loss Before Income Taxes     (10,291 )     (27,231 )
               
Income tax expense       2       28  
               
Net Loss       $ (10,293 )   $ (27,259 )
               
Other Comprehensive Loss        
  Foreign currency translation adjustments     6       (11 )
Total Comprehensive Loss   $ (10,287 )   $ (27,270 )
               
Loss per Share:          
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.05 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   549,470,787       518,355,642  
               
The accompanying ntoes to consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
               


SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
 
(In thousands, except share data)                      
                       
    Common Stock                
                     
    Shares Issued and
Outstanding		   Par Value   Additional Paid-
in Capital		   Accumulated
Deficit		   Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive Loss		   Total
Balances as of December 31, 2020 470,694,621   $ 471   $ 142,563     $ (156,690 )   $ (62 )   $ (13,718)  
  Cashless warrant exercise 10,925,000     11     (11 )     -       -       -  
  Reclassification of warrant liability due to cashless warrant exercise -     -     2,030       -       -       2,030  
  Net loss -     -     -       (27,259 )     -       (27,259)  
  Foreign currency translation adjustment -     -     -       -       (11 )     (11)  
                         
Balances as of December 31, 2021 481,619,621   $ 482   $ 144,582     $ (183,949 )   $ (73 )   $ (38,958)  
                         
  Cashless warrant exercise 14,000,000   $ 14   $ 2,152     $ -     $ -     $ 2,166  
  Warrant exercise 909,091     1     99       -       -       100  
  Shares issued in conjunction with senior note 20,666,993     20     3,700       -       -       3,720  
  Shares issued for settlement of debt and warrants 19,444,446     20     1,341       -       -       1,361  
  Shares issued for services 12,097,500     12     876       -       -       888  
  Net loss -     -     -       (10,293 )     -       (10,293)  
  Foreign currency translation adjustment -     -     -       -       6       6  
                         
Balance as of December 31, 2022 548,737,651   $ 549   $ 152,750     $ (194,242 )   $ (67 )   $ (41,010)  
                         
The accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements


SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands)         2022       2021  
                   
Cash Flows - Operating Activities:            
Net loss         $ (10,293 )     $ (27,259 )
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities      
    Depreciation and amortization         952       1,236  
    Bad debt expense         253       442  
    Shares issued for services         888       -  
    Gain/loss on extinguishment of debt         418       (204 )
    Income tax expense         2       28  
    Change in fair value of derivative liabilites       (16,654 )     2,622  
    Loss on issuance of debt         3,434       3,572  
    Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts       4,950       3,226  
    Changes in operating assets and liablities:            
      Accounts receivable         (1,748 )     (395 )
      Inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets       (72 )     1,687  
      Accounts payable         (2,550 )     3,181  
      Accrued interest and accrued interest, related parties     3,182       1,718  
      Accrued expenses and contract liabilities       69       3,737  
Net Cash Used by Operating Activities         (17,169 )     (6,409 )
                   
Cash Flows - Investing Activites            
  Purchase (proceeds from sale) of property and equipment     332       (529 )
Net Cash Flows Used by Investing Activities         332       (529 )
                   
Cash Flows - Financing Activities            
  Proceeds from convertible promisorry notes         16,227       1,928  
  Proceeds from SBA loans         -       1,033  
  Proceeds from senior secured promissory note       2,940       940  
  Proceeds from factoring         695       1,737  
  Proceeds from warrant exercises         100       -  
  Proceeds from short term borrowings         640       175  
  Repayments of debt principal         (2,981 )     (493 )
  Principal payments on finance leases         (237 )     (199 )
Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities       17,384       5,121  
                   
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash         (13 )     (1 )
                   
Net Change in Cash During Period         534       (1,818 )
                   
Cash at Beginning of Period         619       2,437  
Cash at End of Period       $ 1,153     $ 619  
                   
Supplemental Information:            
  Cash paid for interest       $ 3,712     $ 2,580  
Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:            
  Reclassification of warrant liabilities to equity due to cashless warrant exercise $ 2,166     $ 2,030  
  Settlement of debt and warrants with stock         1,361       -  
  Working capital balances refinanced into convertible promissory notes   2,363       -  
  Embedded conversion feature on convertible debt       2,760       4,138  
  Common shares issued in conjunction with senior secured debt     3,720       -  
  Warrant issuance in conjunction with advances on future cash receipts   -       1,227  
  Warrant issuance in conjunction with convertible notes       1,708       1,055  
                   
The accompanying notes to consolidated financial statemetns are an integral part of these statements.





Primary Logo

SANUWAVE Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Update

