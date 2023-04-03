Enovix Receives UL1642, a Global Safety Certification for Its Wearable Cells

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it received UL1642 certification for its first wearable lithium-ion battery cells. UL1642 is a voluntary certification from Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global leader in applied safety science.

Enovix battery cells underwent stringent, 3rd party testing including impact, overcharge, vibration, crush, shock and short-circuit tests in order to receive UL1642 certification. The tests demonstrate that Enovix cells are designed to withstand harsh conditions.

“UL1642 certification provides the assurance to our customers that they are receiving not only a product with high energy density and capacity, but also one that meets strict safety standards for use in various electronic products,” said Jesse Griggs, Vice President, Quality. “Our commitment to safety, quality and reliability is at the forefront of every cell we design, and we take great pride in delivering products that exceed our customers' expectations.”

Additionally, Enovix received IEC62133 certification for its wearable cells, one of the most important standards for exporting lithium-ion batteries into global markets. The IEC or International Electrotechnical Commission is a standards organization that prepares and publishes international standards for all electrical, electronic and related technologies. Enovix also announced it received ISO 9001:2015 for its Fab-1 manufacturing facility and its cell characterization and safety lab, both in Fremont, California. ISO 9001:2015 is a certification from the International Organization for Standardization, an independent, non-governmental body that ensures companies provide their customers with consistent, quality products and services and validates the company’s end-to-end business processes meet industry-recognized standards.

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

