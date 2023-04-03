Amesite Launches V6 Platform, Enabling Any Customer to Leverage GPT-4 Powered Functionality for Learning and Training

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announces today its Version 6.0 platform, with expanded AI capabilities powered by GPT-4 – the same technology behind ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft’s New Bing. Amesite customers can now provide learners with enhanced AI-assisted learning, as well as new AI-driven, purpose-built features.



Amesite also announces that Customers who reach 10,000 monthly active users are eligible to receive two custom, purpose-built AI features at no additional cost. Custom feature types include:

Educational Games

Interactive Learning Experiences

Leaderboards and other Learning Incentives



Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “Advancements in generative AI are revolutionizing the way people learn and work. Amesite’s Version 6.0 platform, which delivers over 99% retention for paid experiences, is the toolset our customers need to provide their learners with AI-assisted learning and engaging, purpose-built learning experiences. Learners who use Amesite Version 6.0 gain real-world experience in leveraging the latest generative AI tools, a skillset which will only grow in demand.”

Amesite VP of Sales, Brandon Owens said, “Amesite’s continued integration of the latest technology enables our Customers to stay ahead of the pack, with offerings that enable them to launch offerings quickly, support learners efficiently, and scale programs with excellence.”

Globally, 67% of leaders say they are considering ways to use generative AI at their company. Meanwhile, 66% say their employees lack the skills to successfully leverage generative AI.

The global AI in education market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 36% until 2030.

Amesite recently announced that they are providing the public with an opportunity to experience a free ChatGPT course on the Amesite platform; registration is available here .

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers its scalable, customizable, white-labeled online learning platform to universities, businesses, museums, and government agencies, enabling them to deliver outstanding digital learning. Amesite provides a single system that combines eCommerce, instruction, engagement, analytics, and administration using best-in-class infrastructure to serve multi-billion-dollar online learning markets. For more information, visit www.amesite.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

