Theratechnologies to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (“Theratechnologies”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter 2023 ended February 28, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.  

The conference call will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, hosted by Mr. Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, and begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joining Mr. Lévesque on the call will be other members of the management team, including Chief Financial Officer Mr. Philippe Dubuc, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christian Marsolais, and Global Commercial Officer Mr. John Leasure, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call Date: April 12, 2023
Conference Call Time: 8:30 AM ET
North America Dial-in: 1-877-513-4119
International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6615
Access Code: 4314981
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
North America Dial-in: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-in: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:  8857934
Replay End Date April 19, 2023

The live conference call will be accessible via webcast at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nt9j2fgq

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investor Inquiries:
Elif McDonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations
ir@theratech.com
1-438-315-8563   

Media Inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications and Corporate Affaires
communications@theratech.com
1 514 336-7800


Primary Logo

