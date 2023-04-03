Laser 180 Brings Advanced Laser Tattoo and Hair Removal to Latrobe, PA Featuring the Astanza Duality and Asclepion MeDioStar® Lasers

/EIN News/ -- LATROBE, Pa., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laser 180 is a rising aesthetic practice in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that offers various laser services, including laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and carbon laser facials. The family-owned business is run by sisters Lexie and Rena Agostinone, certified laser technicians whose mission is to deliver skin-transforming treatments and excellent results using cutting-edge technology.



“At Laser 180, we’re all about transformation. While we deliver superior results, our main goal is to help clients feel confident in their skin,” said Lexie Agostinone. “We prioritize patient comfort and customer care and really listen to our clients’ needs. All of the services we provide are intended to deliver a 180 change, hence our name. Whether you have unwanted hair you want to remove once and for all or a regretful tattoo you wish to erase or modify, we have the technology and expertise to help!”

Laser 180 uses the Astanza Duality and Asclepion MeDioStar®, backed by Astanza, to deliver safe, fast, and effective laser treatments. The Astanza Duality is primarily used for laser tattoo removal and is a state-of-the-art Q-switched Nd:YAG system that produces 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths. The Duality can treat a wide range of tattoo pigments and pigmented lesions and is safe to use on all skin types. The MeDioStar® is a revolutionary diode laser that produces long-lasting hair removal results. This innovative technology uses two unique wavelengths, 810 nm and 940 nm, to target the deepest hair follicles and can even treat newly tanned skin.

“Laser 180 is reshaping the aesthetic industry in Latrobe and surrounding cities,” said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “Their passion for laser aesthetics, matched with their commitment to great results, is a recipe for success. We’re thrilled to have the Duality and MeDioStar® represented by such a client-focused practice and look forward to the positive impact they’ll make in their community.”

Laser 180 is offering 15% off laser treatments through April 15, 2023, to celebrate its grand opening.

About Laser 180

Laser 180 is a family-owned aesthetic laser business offering various services, including laser tattoo removal, hair removal, and carbon laser facials. Owners and sisters Lexie and Rena Agostinone combined their nursing and business management experience to establish Laser 180 and serve the aesthetic needs in the greater Latrobe, PA area. Both sisters are certified laser technicians with the designations Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO).

To schedule a free consultation or learn more, visit https://laser180.com/, call (724) 691-7370, email contact@laser180.com, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and promotions. Laser 180 is located at 535 Lloyd Avenue, Suite 3, Latrobe, PA 15650.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.