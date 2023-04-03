Two Wheeler Share in India 2023, Market by Types (Scooters, Mopeds, Motorcycle and Electric Two-Wheeler)

India Two-Wheeler Market Share

According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The India two-wheeler market size reached a volume of 18 Million Units in 2022.

NOIDA, UTTARPRADESH, INDIA, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “India Two Wheeler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the india 2 wheeler market share. The India two-wheeler market size reached a volume of 18 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 48.1 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.80% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Two-wheelers represent vehicles that are commonly utilized for traveling small distances while helping in easy maneuvering through congested roads. They usually consist of motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, etc., that are either manual or powered by fuel and electric motors. Two-wheelers are divided based on cruising, long-distance travel, racing, off-road riding, etc. They offer several benefits, such as compact design, lower costs, higher fuel economy, etc. They also have numerous operational benefits and minimized maintenance costs, making them a more cost-effective means of transportation than four-wheeler vehicles. Consequently, two-wheelers are gaining extensive traction across India.

India Two Wheeler Market Trends:

The expanding working women population and the emerging trend of vehicle ownership are primarily driving the India two wheeler market. Additionally, the escalating demand for compact mobility solutions, owing to numerous challenges, such as lack of parking spaces and road traffic congestion, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of two-wheelers, on account of their various benefits, including easy bank financing solutions, convenient travel, especially over short distances, better affordability, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising number of bikers traveling solo or in a group to different destinations and the increasing need for fuel-efficient modes of transportation are bolstering the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for providing low-income consumers subsidies or monetary incentives to purchase two-wheelers is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of hybrid bikes and scooters is anticipated to fuel the India two wheeler market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights

• Scooters

• Mopeds

• Motorcycle

• Electric Two-Wheeler

Technology Insights

• ICE

• Electric

Transmission Insights

• Manual

• Automatic

Engine Capacity Insights

• <100cc

• 100-125cc

• 126-180cc

• 181-250cc

• 251-500cc

• 501-800cc

• 801-1600cc

• >1600cc

Fuel Type Insights

• Gasoline

• Petrol

• Diesel

• LPG/CNG

• Battery

End-User Insights

• Personal

• Commercial

Distribution Channel Insights

• Offline Channels

• Online Channels

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

Competitive Landscape:

• Bajaj Auto Ltd.

• Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

• Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

• Maruti Suzuki India Limited

• TVS Motor Company

