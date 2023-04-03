Global Excavators Market Size stood at USD 74.27 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 123.30 Billion by 2033| Deep analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global excavators market is anticipated to register considerable growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by FMI, the market is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 74.27 billion in 2023 and US$ 123.30 billion by 2033.



The construction industry is being fueled by the rising urbanization of both developing and developed countries. As a result, there is a growing need for heavy-duty machinery in the construction sector. Excavators are frequently used in small-scale building, agriculture, forestry, and other operations. They are also employed in mining and sewage disposal applications. Many different types of soil can be dug up with excavators. In these applications, excavators are capable of carrying out a wide range of demanding tasks.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16873

Excavators are predicted to become more and more in demand as infrastructure projects and smart city construction pick up in countries like China, South Korea, India, and Japan. The expansion of mining operations in China, Vietnam, and Thailand is also anticipated to increase product sales. Asia Pacific's market growth is projected to be facilitated by the presence of major industry players and their evolving business expansion strategies. Market growth is predicted to be boosted by the increased investments in megaprojects across developing countries.

The introduction of electric excavators and small excavators with cutting-edge technology is anticipated to open up investment potentials in the industry. Furthermore, the electrification of drivetrains to reduce carbon emissions is likely to contribute to product sales. The adoption of automated excavators is likely to augment in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Excavators Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at nearly US$ 57.64 billion.

Asia Pacific held the dominant share with a revenue of more than 41% in 2022. The region is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The electric drive type segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

The excavators with up to 250 HP registered a huge market share nearly 70% in 2022. This segment is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 5.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The excavators weighing 46 > metric tons captured a massive 35% market share in 2022.

The wheeled excavator segment accounted for a revenue of nearly 72.6% in 2022.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16873

Recent Development Observed by FMI:

Tata Hitachi unveiled ZX670H, a new mining excavator, in March 2023. The machine is made in India and is designed to have excellent levels of comfort, safety, and longevity while requiring less maintenance.

In January 2021, Hyundai Construction Equipment introduced a new line of excavators. The eleven new excavators, which range in class from 8 tonnes to 50 tonnes, are introduced as part of the SMART PLUS series. The new launch aims to improve the company's international positioning.

In September 2022, Schwing Stetter introduced the two new hydraulic wheel loaders and excavators from XCMG. The business is continuously enhancing its market presence and has aspirations to broaden its reach globally.



Key Players in the Excavators Market Report:

Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Global NV, Doosan, Escorts Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd, JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., John Deere, Kobelco, Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Manitou Group, Mitsubishi, Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd, Terex Corporation, Volvo Construction Equipment AB.

Excavators Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Weight (< 10, 11 to 45, 46 >) By Engine Capacity (up to 250 HP, 250 to 500 HP) By Type (Wheel, Crawler) By Drive Type (Electric, ICE) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

Ask the Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16873

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Excavators Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

For more Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/excavators-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in Automotive Domain

Crawler Excavator Market Size: Crawler Excavator Market is projected to have a sluggish-paced CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The market value of the crawler excavator market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 64.07 Billion by the year 2032

Truck Mounted Knuckle Boom Cranes Market Share: Truck Mounted Knuckle Boom Cranes Market is expected to grow from US$ 827.8 million in 2022 to US$ 1,365.0 million by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 5.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Autonomous Crane Market Demand: Autonomous Crane Market is expected to reach US$ 21,585.7 Million by 2032 by registering a CAGR of 21.7% through this period.

Electric Scooters Market Growth: Electric Scooters Market is predicted to increase from US$ 9.59 billion in 2022 to US$ 22.7 billion by 2032.

Electric Bike Market Outlook: Electric Bike Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The electric bike market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 52.05 Billion in 2022 to US$ 122.1 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com