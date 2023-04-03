Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size & Share to Surpass $980.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is valued at USD 529.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 980.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

Healthcare will likely continue to grow, and new data analytics techniques are predicted to become more widely used. Additionally, the market's growth during the anticipated period is moderated by the growing awareness of chronic diseases and hospital-acquired infections among patients and physicians.

We forecast that the molecular diagnostics category in Sepsis diagnostics market sales will account for more than 35% of total sales by 2030. Globally, the aging population increases the chance of developing various illnesses, including hypertension, lymphoma, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and neurological problems. The forecasted increase in the worldwide geriatric population throughout the projected period will likely influence the market significantly.

Market Dynamics

Growing Investments and Advancements to Support Market Expansion

It is also anticipated that increased financing for Sepsis diagnostics-related research initiatives and rising spending in extended research and development initiatives, including new blood culture techniques for diagnosing and treating chronic infections, will restrain market expansion. Furthermore, it is predicted that the market will benefit greatly from technological advancements in the field of molecular diagnostics, along with the growing demand for timely and precise findings. New immunological and molecular biomarkers that enable the early diagnosis of Sepsis diagnostics have emerged due to numerous technical developments, which will accelerate the growth rate of the Sepsis diagnostics market in the future.

Growing Burden Of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

The market's increasing investment rate is a significant driver throughout the predicted period. Users of the XR platform risk having a hallucinogenic experience. It transports users to a completely different digital environment. The investment is increasing because of its enormous potential. The industries of education, retail, tourism, gaming, and healthcare are market innovators. Furthermore, head pose monitoring technology is in high demand. The market for Sepsis diagnostics is increasingly in demand thanks to these technologies. Additionally, eye-tracking cameras and sensors are some of their innovations that are highly sought-after in the market. The Sepsis diagnostics (XR) market is therefore driven by rising investment in technology.

Top Players in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

bioMérieux S Marcy-l'Étoile

Becton Dickinson & Company (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Waltham)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Basel)

Luminex Corp (Austin)

Bruker Corp (Billerica)

Amara Health Analytics (Western US)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Alphen aan den Rijn)

Cerner Corp. (North Kansas City)

GE Healthcare (Chicago)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam)



Top Trends in Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) projects to see in the Sepsis diagnostics industry is the prevalence of HAIs is increasing. Sepsis diagnostics can be brought on by hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), especially in the elderly, infants, and those with chronic illnesses. Due to the high occurrence of numerous chronic conditions, such as diabetes, the prevalence of HAIs is rising. Increased admissions to acute care hospitals frequently result in infections that result in Sepsis diagnostics. The fact that some of these patients with Sepsis diagnostics require hospitalization again within 30 days of receiving treatment drives the demand for diagnostic tools in hospitals.

Another trend that VMR expected will continue in the Sepsis diagnostics industry is its increased adoption of molecular diagnostics. Due to their straightforward feasibility and accuracy in detection procedures, molecular diagnostics have drawn the attention of numerous international corporations and institutions. The gold standard for the molecular diagnostic method has been the clinical specimen analysis for quick and precise characterization of diseases.

Top Report Findings

Based on Technologies, the molecular diagnostic category controls most of the Sepsis diagnostics market's revenue. The segment is expected to be driven by the adoption of molecular diagnostic technology because of its many benefits, including high sensitivity, accuracy, and quick turnaround times compared to other technologies. This technique's drawback is that it cannot detect impossible organisms to cultivate.

Based on the Products, most of the sepsis diagnostics market's revenue is controlled by the blood culture media category. Most surgeons view the blood culture medium as the most efficient and successful technique.

Based on the Pathogens, most of the sepsis diagnostics market's revenue is controlled by the consumer category attributed to its enhanced traceability, high effectiveness, and removal of repetitious diagnostic procedures. Additionally, the growing need for prompt treatment of the ailment and the adoption of various methods by influential companies, such as expanding their product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations, are accelerating category expansion.

Based on Test Types, most of the Sepsis diagnostics market's revenue is controlled by the laboratory devices category. This is mostly because lab testing is more accurate than POC testing for the diagnosis of Sepsis diagnostics. An extensive examination of the microorganism and its medication resistance profile is provided by clinical laboratory testing. Furthermore, routine assessment of lactate levels, a vague but helpful indication of Sepsis diagnostics, is successfully carried out in lab settings.

Recent Developments in the Global Sepsis diagnostics Market

June 2021- A distribution deal for a specific reveal quick AST system in Europe was signed by BioMérieux, a leader in in vitro diagnostics around the world, and Special Diagnostics, a company that introduces new in vitro diagnostic techniques to clinical microbiology. Actionable results for bloodstream infections are provided by Specific Diagnostics' REVEAL Rapid AST method, which is based on its unique metabolomic signature technology.

December 2021- Immunoexpress' SeptiCyte RAPID product received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration . (FDA)

Molecular Diagnostics Category in Sepsis diagnostics Market to Generate a Considerable Revenue in the Forecast Period

For a better understanding, based on the Products, the Sepsis diagnostics market is divided into Blood Culture, Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Flow Cytometry, Microfluidics and Biomarkers.

During the forecast period, the market for Sepsis diagnostics is projected to experience the highest CAGR for the molecular diagnostics category. The sixth most frequent cause of hospitalization, Sepsis diagnostics, affects sizable patient populations in hospitals. The rapid and precise profiling of infection-causing microorganisms is still a major challenge in contemporary medicine. Additionally, choosing the right antibiotic therapy as a component of the treatment requires accurate identification of the infection's cause. Due to these needs, molecular diagnostics (MDx) is a promising method for Sepsis diagnostics diagnosis.

On the other hand, the Blood Culture category is anticipated to grow significantly. Blood cultures determine the type of bacteria or fungi present, detect their location in the blood, and direct treatments. A blood infection (septicemia) that might result in Sepsis diagnostics, a serious and life-threatening consequence, is detected through testing. Testing is often carried out in a hospital setting since patients with suspected blood infections are frequently treated in intensive care units.

North America Region in Sepsis diagnostics Market to Generate More a Good Chunk of the Global Revenue

North America region dominates the market throughout the projection period. This development can be linked to the region's increased use of advanced diagnostic tools due to strong healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, this area's market growth is fueled by the substantial presence of important competitors and a favorable reimbursement system. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rising prevalence of infectious illnesses and Sepsis diagnostics will increase the need for cutting-edge diagnostic methods.

The Asia Pacific regional market is projected to hold the second largest share in the market because there is a growing need for Sepsis diagnostics diagnostic tools in nations like Algeria and Morocco, where the incidence of infectious illnesses is high. This region's lucrative expansion is also a result of an increase in regional and international players' attempts to enable coverage of cutting-edge scientific robotic technology.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Technologies

Blood Culture

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

Biomarkers

By Products

Blood Culture Media

Assays & Reagents

Instruments

Software

By Methods

Automated Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics

By Pathogens

Bacterial Sepsis diagnostics

Fungal Sepsis diagnostics

Viral Sepsis diagnostics

Other Pathogens

By Test Types

Laboratory Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

By End Users

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Pathology & Reference Laboratoies

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 529.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 980.4 Billion CAGR 9.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players bioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter Inc., Luminex Corp., Amara Health Analytics, Mckesson Corp., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited)

Key Questions Answered in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report are:

What is the current size of the sepsis diagnostics market, and what is its projected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and challenges affecting the sepsis diagnostics market?

What are the various types of sepsis diagnostic tests currently available, and what are their advantages and limitations?

Who are the key players in the sepsis diagnostics market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the major trends and developments in sepsis diagnostics, and how are they expected to impact the market in the coming years?

What are the major applications of sepsis diagnostics in healthcare, and what are the key end-user segments?

What are the major regions and countries contributing to the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market, and what are the factors driving their growth?

What are the regulatory and reimbursement landscape for sepsis diagnostics, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major challenges and opportunities facing the sepsis diagnostics market, and how can companies capitalize on them?

What are the major strategies adopted by companies in the sepsis diagnostics market, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations?

