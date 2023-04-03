Global Artificial Insemination Market Report to 2027: Players Include Rocket Medical, Kitazato, Vitrolife, Genea and Rinovum Women's Health

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Insemination Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technique (Intrauterine, Intracervical, Intravaginal, Intratubal), By Component, By Source, By End User, By Company, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial insemination market is grow at impressive rate through 2027.

The Medical practitioners practice artificial insemination fertilization method for placing the sperm directly into a female's cervix, fallopian tube, or uterus.

These practices are performed on couples or patient-facing fertility issues to achieve pregnancy, as the chances are very high. Due to technological advancement, each step is observed very minutely to reduce the chances of any complication that make this process safer for both mother and baby.

According to the UN reports in 2017, the total fertility rate is predicted to decline up to 2.39 (children per woman) between the years 2020 and 2030.

Increasing infertility rate and favorable government initiatives are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, ongoing technical advancements and increasing awareness about artificial insemination are other factors that are expected to significantly influence the growth of the market through 2027.

Increasing Infertility Rate is Driving the Market Growth

People are facing different problems and issues due to changes in the daily lifestyle of people in the modern world. It includes the food, sleep cycle, physical activities, and mental health, like stress, anxiety, and other problems. The increasing pervasiveness of the problem, consumption of unclean foods, alcohol, tobacco, and diseases like endometriosis, sterilization, cervical mucus problem, and other factors responsible for infertility led to the growth of the Artificial Insemination Market.

Family planning and marriages after the 30s increased medical treatment demand for curing infertility. According to the WHO, almost 48 million couples and 186 million individuals have infertility worldwide, accounts 15% of the population.

Thus, the above data indicate a positive increase in the market growth of the artificial insemination market in the upcoming year. Many insurance companies are accepting artificial insemination under medical coverage. These initiatives are helping the patient to fight infertility and driving the growth in Artificial Insemination Market.

Peoples are the main asset for any country that can participate and support countries in economic development and growth. Hence, governments are launching various schemes to make their medical infrastructure better and broadly available to meet global benchmarks.

The government and international identities make policies and induct new institutions to enhance their medical connectivity, such Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Regulation Bill, Nation Public Action Plan, National Family Policy, and other initiatives.

As per UNSC, 84% of the country supports the policy that directly and indirectly affects the country's infertility. These policies led to increasing demand for artificial insemination in the market. All the factors mentioned above are expected to drive the growth of the artificial insemination market.

Cost Related with Artificial Insemination is Hindering the Growth

The medical cost for the artificial insemination technique in the USA is between 400 dollars to 4000 dollars approximately. The cost associated with the treatment process is still very costly for many peoples. As it is a medical process, there is a chance of negative pregnancy results after the process is completed.

In these cases, patients' losses all their money without any satisfactory result. Many financial institutions are providing medical insurance coverage for artificial insemination. Apart from these supply chain disturbances, the lack of unskilled labor is another factor responsible for restraining market growth.

Increase in Deliberate Collaboration and Product Launch

Growth in market share of the artificial insemination market is propelling the launch of new products and strategic partnerships between two organizations. These scenarios will help both organizations to use their competencies and increase the revenue share. As the market is growing, market players are investing aggressively, leading to technological advancements, and extending their niche market.

Market Players

Rocket Medical plc, Kitazato Corporation, Vitrolife AB, Genea Limited, Rinovum Women's Health, LLC, Pride Angel Limited, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Conceivex, Inc., Surelife Pte Ltd., Biogenics Incare the major market player in Artificial Insemination Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global Artificial Insemination Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Artificial Insemination Market, by as technique type:

Intrauterine

Intracervical

Intravaginal

Intratubal

Others

Artificial Insemination Market, by component type:

Insemination Kits

Home Conception Devices

Others

Artificial Insemination Market, by source type:

Artificial Insemination Market, by end user type:

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics & Centers

Others

Medical market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany
France

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

