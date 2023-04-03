RE/MAX Belize Agents Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell Recognized as Top Worldwide Agents for 2022

Ambergris Caye, Belize - RE/MAX LLC recently announced the results for top RE/MAX Agents for 2022, among the Top 100 Real Estate Agents & Brokers were Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell of RE/MAX Belize. Dustin Rennie and Will Mitchell have been named as top agents on the global stage for 2022. Not only did the RE/MAX Belize Team win the Caribbean & Central America Brokerage of the Year for 2022. William Mitchell & Dustin Rennie were also recognized by RE/MAX Global for Career Achievement and Acknowledgement for selfless leadership, outstanding accomplishments, and unwavering passion for the network.

Both Dustin Rennie & Will Mitchell have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in the real estate industry and their unwavering commitment to serving their clients.

Will Mitchell has been awarded the 2022 Pinnacle Award, which is the highest individual award for annual gross commissions. Making him one of the most successful agents in the Caribbean and Central America. In addition to this, he is ranked as the #2 residential producer in the RE/MAX Caribbean & Central America and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Year-End: Worldwide Residential & Commercial Agents.

Dustin Rennie has been named as the Top Producer and #1 Commercial Real Estate Agent for RE/MAX Caribbean & Central America in 2022. He has earned the 2022 Diamond Award, Making him one of the most successful agents in the Caribbean and Central America. Dustin is also ranked as the #8 Commercial Real Estate Agent among all RE/MAX Global Agents and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Year-End: Worldwide Residential & Commercial Agents.

"We are proud to have Dustin and Will on our team and congratulate them on their achievements. Their dedication, hard work, and outstanding results have made them leaders in the real estate industry," “We also want to recognise and congratulate the duo for their Career Achievement and Acknowledgement for selfless leadership, outstanding accomplishments, and unwavering passion for the network.” said a spokesperson for RE/MAX Belize.

About RE/MAX Belize

RE/MAX Belize is a leading real estate brokerage in Belize and the regional office. RE/MAX Belize provides residential and commercial real estate services, including real estate investment, and vacation rentals.

Media Contact

RE/MAX Belize

Belize Real Estate

Ambergris Caye

Belize