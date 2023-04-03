Duke Energy announces proposed offering of $1.5 billion of convertible senior notes due 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Corporation DUK ("Duke Energy") announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "convertible notes") in a private placement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Duke Energy also intends to grant to each of the initial purchasers of the convertible notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued, up to an additional $225 million aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes solely to cover over-allotments.

Duke Energy intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the convertible notes to repay a portion of its commercial paper and for general corporate purposes.

The convertible notes will be direct, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Duke Energy, and will be convertible at the option of the holders of such convertible notes upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears. Duke Energy will settle conversions of the convertible notes by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes to be converted and paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share, or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes being converted.

The offering is being made to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Any offers of the convertible notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. None of the convertible notes or any shares of the common stock issuable upon conversion of the convertible notes have been or are expected to be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Duke Energy DUK, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Duke Energy employs 27,600 people.

Media contact: Jennifer Garber

800.559.3853

Analysts contact: Abby Motsinger

704.382.7624

