Canada’s Wonderland to deliver a swinging season with new 360-degree thrill ride, new family launch coaster and a full lineup of world-class events and entertainment

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Wonderland opens May 5 and today it released the full lineup of exciting events and entertainment in store for the 2023 season, including a new Brazilian food festival and the return of guest favourites: spectacular long weekend fireworks, Celebration Canada and KidZFest.
The park is also introducing two exciting new rides. Thrill seekers will marvel at Tundra Twister, a giant 360-degree spinning swing ride coming to Frontier Canada. The only one of its kind in the world, Tundra Twister will have guests spinning, twisting and twirling upside-down at heights of 47 metres (154 feet) and speeds of 75 km/h.
Families will enjoy Snoopy’s Racing Railway, a launch coaster coming to Planet Snoopy. Snoopy’s Racing Railway is the park’s 18th roller coaster and will accelerate from zero to 50 km/h in a matter of seconds before taking guests through the dips and turns of a wild railway adventure.
“We’re proud to offer such a diversity of experiences to our guests,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager. “Through four seasons we have more than 200 attractions at the park, rides for guests of all ages and world-class events and entertainment that can’t be missed.”
The 2023 event lineup includes:
In addition to these events, Canada’s Wonderland will also feature world-class live entertainment through the summer, including the return of the daring Ultimate Thrills Circus, the stunt dive show Fall Out, the Victoria Falls High Divers, Woofjocks and performances with Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang. We are also excited to announce the return of our inaugural cirque-style show, Cirque Ambiente, which first debuted 10 years ago.
All events and shows noted above are included with park admission.
Halloween Haunt returns this fall on select nights Sept. 22 to Oct. 29 with eight mazes, expanded immersive areas, hundreds of monsters and amazing live entertainment including the return of the Day of the Dead Festival. Guests can explore four new mazes including “Dark Ride” where guests must face the horrors waiting for them in an abandoned carnival attraction. Then the park transforms into a world of holiday magic for WinterFest, running select nights Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.
Guests can get unlimited access to all four seasons of fun with a Gold Pass, which is on sale now for seven easy payments of $17.85. For more information on events or hours of operation visit www.canadaswonderland.com
About Canada’s Wonderland
Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 18 roller coasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.
