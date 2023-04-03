OTC Markets Group Welcomes Reunion Gold Corporation to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF), a gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Reunion Gold Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



Reunion Gold Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “RGDFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, which is the highest market tier of the OTC markets,” stated Rick Howes, the CEO of Reunion Gold.

About Reunion Gold Corp.

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America with a focus on exploring and developing its new gold discovery at Oko West in Guyana.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

