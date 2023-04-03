ECARX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on April 24, 2023

ECARX will also be hosting its inaugural Investor Day on May 9, 2023 from New York City

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, April 24, 2023. Company management will hold an earnings conference call via live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and will be available to answer questions from analysts and institutional investors.



Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 8:00am ET Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e9potpvf

To join the live conference call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5ea09a1b8c62418781fdbdc570ff96a2 to receive the conference call details as well as international access numbers.

Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call and webcast. Audio replay information will be available on ECARX's investor relations website in the news and events section.

A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the company's investor relations website under the presentations section following the event.

Investor Day Details:

In addition, the company recently announced that it will host its inaugural Investor Day on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from New York City. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m. EDT, the event will feature presentations by the company’s executive team, including Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, COO Peter Cirino, and CFO Ramesh Narasimhan among others. The focus of the presentations will be on ECARX's strategic vision, technology development, and financial targets.

Please visit ECARX's investor relations website in the news and events section for additional details. If you are an institutional investor or analyst interested in attending in-person, please contact Adam Kay at ecarxir@teneo.com for registration information. Space is limited.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company’s products have been integrated into more than 3.7 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and has grown to almost 2,000 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

Investor Contacts:

Adam Kay, +44 (0)7796 954086, ir@ecarxgroup.com

Media Contacts:

ECARX-Media@teneo.com

SOURCE ECARX Holdings, Inc.