Ceramic Tiles Market Size To Reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a Growth Rate Of CAGR of 5.84%

Ceramic Tiles Market

The increasing demand of tiles for decorative purposes in interior design represents a key factor driving the ceramic tiles market growth across the globe.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, The global ceramic tiles market size reached US$ 80.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 113.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.84% during 2023-2028.

Ceramic tiles are a type of tile made from natural clay that is fired at high temperatures to create a hard, durable surface. They are available in a variety of sizes, shapes, colors, and designs and are commonly used for flooring and wall applications in both residential and commercial settings. Ceramic tiles are resistant to water, stains, and scratches, making them easy to maintain and ideal for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and other high-traffic areas. They are also an eco-friendly option as they are made from natural materials and can be recycled. Ceramic tiles are known for their durability, versatility, and aesthetic appeal, and are a popular choice for home improvement projects.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing demand for aesthetically appealing tiles for decorative purposes in interior design projects represents a key factor driving the ceramic tiles market growth across the globe. In line with this, the expansion in the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to the growth of the market. This is primarily attributed to the rising use of ceramic tiles for flooring and wall applications in both residential and commercial buildings. In addition to this, government initiatives aimed at promoting infrastructure development and affordable housing are driving the demand for ceramic tiles as they are a cost-effective and durable flooring and walling option. Other factors, such as increasing environmental concerns, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=670&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

• Grupo Lamosa

• RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

• Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Floor Tiles

• Wall Tiles

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Replacement

Regional Insights:

• China

• Brazil

• India

• Vietnam

• Indonesia

• Others

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plant

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

Decorative Laminates Market Report

Home Decor Market Report

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

