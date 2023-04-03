AI In Oil And Gas Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI in oil and gas market. As per TBRC’s AI in oil and gas market forecast, the AI in oil and gas market size is expected to reach $5.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.52%.

The digitization of the oil and gas industry is propelling the growth of AI in the oil and gas market. North America is expected to hold the largest AI in oil and gas global market share. Major players in the AI in oil and gas market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., FuGenX Technologies.

AI In Oil And Gas Market Segments
1) By Type: Hardware, Software, Hybrid
2) By Function: Predictive Maintenance And Machinery Inspection, Material Movement, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Reclamation
3) By Process: Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Safety Management, Other Processes
4) By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT), Advance Analytics, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Mobility, Other Technologies
5) By Application: Upstream, Downstream, Midstream

AI in oil and gas is used for upstream operations, customized drilling, and optimization of downstream operations. Emulating human intelligence in machines created to act and think like people is known as artificial intelligence (AI).

The Table Of Content For The AI In Oil And Gas Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. AI In Oil And Gas Market Characteristics
3. AI In Oil And Gas Market Trends And Strategies
4. AI In Oil And Gas Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. AI In Oil And Gas Market Size And Growth
6. AI In Oil And Gas Market Segmentation
……
26. Africa AI In Oil And Gas Market
27. AI In Oil And Gas Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The AI In Oil And Gas Market
29. AI In Oil And Gas Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

About

The Business Research Company

