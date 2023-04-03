Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market Size Expected To Reach $8.31 Billion By 2027

Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical imaging displays and post processing software market. As per TBRC’s medical imaging displays and post processing software market forecast, the medical imaging displays and post processing software market size is expected to grow to $8.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.39%.

The increase in digitisation of medical imaging is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging displays and post-processing software global market. North America is expected to hold the largest medical imaging displays and post processing software market share. Major players in the medical imaging displays and post processing software global market include Carestream Health, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Softneta, mediCAD Hectec GmbH, Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

Medical Imaging Displays And Post Processing Software Market Segments

1) By Type: Medical Imaging Displays, Post-Processing Software

2) By Technology: X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

3) By Image: 2D, 3D, 4D

4) By Application: Medical, Commercial, Academic

Medical imaging systems use high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound and echocardiography), magnetic fields (MRI), and electromagnetic radiation to provide medical professionals and researchers with the necessary information. Enhancing diagnostic interpretation is the main objective of digital picture post-processing in medical imaging. Medical imaging displays and post-processing software are used in surgery by radiologists and surgeons to view and examine images produced by imaging techniques like CT and MRI.

