High Tide to Present at Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Investor Conference on April 5, 2023

Presentation on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 3:00 PM EDT

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") HITI HITI 2LYA, the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, said today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 5th, at 3:00 PM EDT. Vahan Ajamian, High Tide's Capital Markets Advisor, will be giving the presentation.

Event: High Tide Inc. Presentation at the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 5th, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Register to watch here: https://cannabis.sequireevents.com/

Vahan Ajamian

Vahan Ajamian (CPA, CA, CFA) has over 20 years of financial experience, including seven years of cannabis experience as one of the first analysts to cover the sector for Beacon Securities. His expert opinions have been frequently quoted by media outlets like CBC, Marijuana Business Daily and BNNBloomberg. Vahan was also named one of the "Rising Stars" in the cannabis investment community by Business Insider for his equity research and analysis. His prior firms also include MedMen, TD Securities and KPMG LLP.

Summary of Sequire Gaming, Esports, & Gambling Conference

The cannabis and psychedelic industries are growing like weeds. Join us for the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelics Conference on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 from 10am to 4pm ET for a free virtual event. It's gonna be a trip, featuring speakers from the industry's top companies in the cannabis, CBD, and psychedelic space alongside keynotes and more.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 151 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com and BlessedCBD.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brand™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine and was ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR and EDGAR.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

