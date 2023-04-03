TTR Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes Back Evan Lacopo to its Alexandria, Virginia Brokerage Office

Lacopo re-joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty following his recent appointment as Co-President at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to welcome back Evan Lacopo to its Alexandria, Virginia brokerage office.

Lacopo, a seasoned real estate professional with deep roots in Northern Virginia, re-joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty as Vice President.

"I am delighted to be back home at TTR Sotheby's International Realty," says Lacopo, who re-joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty after being recently appointed as Co-President at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"With the support of an exceptional leadership team and an iconic brand that's deeply rooted in the communities we serve, there is no other company in the region that is positioned for continued success like TTR Sotheby's International Realty."

A native of the Northern Virginia area, Lacopo began his career at Trusted Advisor Mortgage, where he served as Co-Founder. After being acquired in 2002 by Access National bank, Lacopo earned his real estate license and broker's certification, which he parlayed into management roles at Wydler Brothers, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, and most recently, as Co-President at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

As a licensed real estate agent in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, Lacopo is passionate about facilitating successful real estate transactions for clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

"We are thrilled that Evan has decided to return to our firm," says Derrick Swaak, Partner, Co-COO, and Managing Broker of TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Virginia brokerage offices.

"Evan is well respected in the local real estate community and has always been a valuable member of our team here at TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Further, he is a great steward of the Sotheby's International Realty brand at large."

Following another strong year, with over $4.7 Billion in real estate sales for the year ending 2022, TTR Sotheby's International Realty remains focused on Northern Virginia as a key avenue for growth for the firm.

"Despite rising interest rates and historically low inventory, we continue to see strength in the Northern Virginia market," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

"And with great associates like Evan Lacopo on our team, we know we are putting our best foot forward."

About TTR Sotheby's International Realty

TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With ten brokerage offices and over 500 real estate associates throughout the Washington Metropolitan Area, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4.7 Billion in closed sales in 2022 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at https://sothebysrealty.com/ttrsir.

Media Contact

Byron V. Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 1 7034471992, bhughey@ttrsir.com

SOURCE TTR Sotheby's International Realty