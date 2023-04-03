/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight federal budget investments in Pasadena, Newfoundland and Labrador/

There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,989 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will host an event in Pasadena, Newfoundland and Labrador, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future. A media availability will follow the event.
Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
Time: 9:00 am (NT) / 7:30 am (ET)
Location:
Foodland
77 Main Street
Pasadena, Newfoundland and Labrador
