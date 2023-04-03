/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight federal budget investments in Pasadena, Newfoundland and Labrador/

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will host an event in Pasadena, Newfoundland and Labrador, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future. A media availability will follow the event.

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 9:00 am (NT) / 7:30 am (ET)

Location:

Foodland

77 Main Street

Pasadena, Newfoundland and Labrador

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada