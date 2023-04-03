South County Psychiatry Announces Opening of Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Cranston, RI

South County Psychiatry would like to announce the opening of an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Cranston, RI. The IOP will begin active patient treatment on May 1, 2023.

CRANSTON, R.I., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South County Psychiatry would like to announce the opening of an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Cranston, RI. The IOP will begin active patient treatment on May 1, 2023.

The goal of treatment is to reduce the intensity and frequency of symptoms and resume usual daily activities such as employment, child care, and/or keeping up with household chores.

The program operates 5 days per week, with 2 group sessions and an individual treatment session per day.

To schedule an appointment or make a referral, please call (401) 500-0424 or email IOP@scp-ri.com.

Dr. Anthony Gallo, the President of South County Psychiatry, said, "South County Psychiatry is excited to have Dr. Morgan come help lead our IOP program. She is known for her excellent clinical work, in addition to research into personality disorders."

Mr. Jim Florio, Jr., the Chief Operating Officer of South County Psychiatry, said: "It's an honor to be able to collaborate with Tracy Morgan, PhD, as the Assistant Director of the IOP. I look forward to working with her because she is an incredibly talented leader, provider, and person. Under her leadership, we will be creating state-of-the-art programs that will be delivered far and wide."

Located at 1170 Pontiac Ave in Cranston, RI, the program will be staffed by a team of psychiatrists, psychologists, researchers, and administrators. The program will offer interventions utilizing the specialties of the staff in a coordinated manner customized to the needs of the patient. The IOP is South County Psychiatry's newest addition, following the recent launch of the Weight and Wellness Institute (WWI).

The Intensive Outpatient Program provides intensive treatment for individuals with acute psychiatric conditions who are struggling to fulfill their usual daily responsibilities and are at risk for needing a higher level of care. The goal of treatment is to quickly reduce the intensity and frequency of symptoms and help individuals resume usual daily activities--whether one is struggling with treatment-resistant depression, severe anxiety, PTSD, or other major mental health challenges.

The program includes individual and group therapy sessions with therapists as well as individual sessions with psychiatrists. The program operates 5 days per week, lasting 3 hours per day, with 2 group sessions and an individual treatment session per day.

At this time, the program is covered by the following insurances: Blue Cross of RI, Optum: (NHPRI, Harvard Pilgrim, and United Health).

About South County Psychiatry

South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice. The clinic is staffed by psychiatrists and psychologists who specialize in treating a variety of mental health disorders, such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. The clinic offers individual therapy, medication management, and couples counseling. South County Psychiatry has 5 locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Rhode Island:

420 Scrabbletown Road, Suite A

North Kingstown, RI 02852

401-268-5333

47 Danielson Pike

North Scituate, RI 02857

401-895-7897

1170 Pontiac Avenue

Cranston, RI 02920

401-500-0424

Massachusetts:

50 N 2nd St #1

New Bedford, MA 02740

617-671-0728

Connecticut:

19 Halls Rd #234

Old Lyme, CT 06371

959-666-3777

To learn more about South County Psychiatry, visit https://www.southcountypsychiatryri.com.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203.979.4013, robert@dentalfone.com

SOURCE Dentalfone