Katy Counseling Opens New Full-Service Location Providing Customized, Clinical, Compassionate Care to the Katy and Greater Houston Area

Katy Counseling, a customized mental health counseling center has opened in Katy, Texas. The new counseling center offers customized, clinical, compassionate care partnering with clients, not insurance companies, to provide rapid resolution utilizing proven therapy approaches.

KATY, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Katy Counseling is excited to announce the opening of its new full-service, customized mental health counseling center located at 1526 Katy Gap Road, Suite 803, Katy, Texas, 77494. The practice serves children of all ages through adult, and focuses on a structured, individualized approach to therapy, including play therapy, generalized counseling for children and adults, trauma therapy, couples therapy, and LENS Neurofeedback.

‒For too long insurance has dictated the way mental health providers give care to clients,– says Kelly Peyton, MA, LPC-S, RPT-S, CCTP. She continues, ‒this causes people delays in recovery, frustration and often giving up on hope altogether, which is simply unacceptable. Katy Counseling saw the unique need for more customized mental health solutions to give more control to clients and better access to quality care, and took action to bring a new, and more focused pathway to effective therapy to the greater Houston area.

Katy Counseling uses research-driven, highly effective counseling methods grounded in brain-based clinical care. They believe that clients should partner with their therapist to understand and agree to a specific plan of treatment with clear and measurable outcomes, rather than an insurance-driven, time-enforced plan of engagement that doesn't have the most successful outcomes at times.

Therapy sessions start at $120 per hour and there are payment plans available. In rare cases, insurance can also be accepted. However; the core belief system at Katy Counseling is that clients and clinicians should direct care, not big business; and that the modern healthcare system is not designed for an individual's success at meeting their treatment goals. Furthermore, companies often do not reimburse for couples or family therapy, or allow couples or individuals working through trauma to choose a longer, more intensive structure to gain rapid resolution and instead default to a 1 hour per week model not suited for all therapy types, issues, or individuals, extended treatment unnecessarily.

‒The model of mental healthcare provision is broken, and our intention is to truly create measurable plans of action for each patient in order to truly affect their outcomes,– says Peyton. ‒We believe taking a new approach to therapy is crucial to the overall well-being of society.–

For more information, please see www.KatyCounseling.com.

Full-service, customized mental health counseling center aids with delays in recovery.

