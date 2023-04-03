Submit Release
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and Subsidiary, Provident State Bank

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") SMMF announces completion, effective April 1, 2023, of the acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc., headquartered in Preston, Maryland.

The former Provident State Bank offices will continue to operate under that name until late-September 2023, after which they will operate under the name Summit Community Bank.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.5 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit's focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 53 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF, headquartered in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Contact:   Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone:   (304) 530-0552
Email:   rtissue@summitfgi.com


