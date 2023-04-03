BEN & JERRY'S FREE CONE DAY IS TODAY!

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,913 in the last 365 days.
BURLINGTON, Vt., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have other plans for today, you may just have to cancel them. Call in sick. Make up an excuse. Your dog ate your homework. Whatever you need to do is understandable, as it is the official day that Ben & Jerry's opens its doors across the globe and gives away ice cream all day. The company began the the giveaway many, many moons ago but has been unable to gather large groups of fans for the past few years. Let's just say: "Something came up." However, it's a sign that the world is getting back to normal as Ben & Jerry's joyfully hosts its Free Cone Day across the globe to thank fans for their on-going support.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9135655-ben-and-jerrys-hosts-its-free-cone-day/
With your calendars now appropriately altered, here are a few facts you should know as you make your way to your favorite Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop.
Top Free Cone Day Facts
To find your closest Scoop Shop, click here. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's history, flavors, mission or values, click here.
About Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.35MM in 2022 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben--jerrys-free-cone-day-is-today-301787537.html
SOURCE Ben & Jerry's