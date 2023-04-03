TruckPro, LLC Gives Back Through Charities at Annual Sales Summit and Supplier Tradeshow

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the nation's largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, held its Annual Sales Summit and Supplier Tradeshow March 16-19. During the event, TruckPro announced its largest annual charitable donation of $125,000 through its TruckPro Gives Back charitable initiative. This program gives associates and suppliers a framework to support TruckPro's long-standing charitable partners – Wounded Warrior Project, the War Amps (Canada), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the Salvation Army.

"TruckPro is proud to continue to support these extraordinary charities that are making positive impacts on the lives of veterans, children and local communities where our associates and customers live and work," said Chuck Broadus, TruckPro's Chief Executive Officer. "Now in its sixth year, our charitable program is making a difference and continues to grow."

The record donation was one of many highlights from TruckPro's Summit, which brought together regional leaders, account managers, and staff leaders from across the US and Canada to align on initiatives and strategies focused on fostering innovation, enriching offerings and resources, and enhancing the overall experience for customers.

The multi-day event included a Supplier Tradeshow with over 70 industry-leading supplier partners, exhibiting products and services, focusing on supply chain solutions, and sharing a deeper understanding of market trends and opportunities to effectively win with customers. "Our strategic supplier partners continue to collaborate, innovate and deliver best-in-class execution to help us meet the needs of our customers," said David Roper, Vice President - Retail Operations. "We acknowledge and thank them for their partnership, support and commitment to TruckPro and our customers."

The Summit also gave TruckPro an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the outstanding achievements of individual sales performers as well as top performing regions and business units.

"Our Summit is a fantastic event that allows us to reflect on our progress and success and, importantly, to focus on execution of our key initiatives and plans going forward. I am excited about our momentum, our plans to fuel our growth, and the bright future our team continues to create," said Chuck Broadus.

About TruckPro, LLC

Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy-duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation, and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit http://www.truckpro.com.

