/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Sydney/

SYDNEY, NS, April 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, John White, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Glace Bay—Dominion, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and the Honourable David Dingwall, Cape Breton University President and Vice-Chancellor.

Date:        Monday, April 3, 2023

Time:        1:30 p.m. ADT

Location: Student, Culture and Heritage Centre, Yvonne LeVert Hospitality Suite,
1250 Grand Lake Road, Sydney, Nova Scotia B1M 1A2

