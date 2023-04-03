Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Motor: Advancements, Challenges, and Future Prospects

Demand for Electric Vehicles And Machinery And Government Initiatives To incentivize costumers are expected to drive the Growth of the Market.

PREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Motor Market by Type, by Power And by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" The Electric Vehicles (EV) traction motor is installed in fully-hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The BEVs and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEVs) are rapidly gaining traction in the global automobile market, owing to zero emissions and high fuel efficiency at increasingly reasonable prices. Attractive operating condition and remarkable features have boosted the EV traction motor demand in the market. Some of its attractive features include high power conversion, high efficiency, quiet operation, the capability to work in adverse conditions, and many others, which are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Top impacting factors :

Rise in demand for electric vehicles & machinery and government initiatives to incentivize costumers are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, rise in price of materials used for production and high investment costs are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in R&D is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the EV traction motor market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

ABB Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Magnetic Systems Technology, Parker-Hannifin Corp., SKF AB, Valeo SA, YASA Motors Ltd., ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Zytek Group Limited, CG Power, Industrial Solutions

Demand for electric vehicles and machinery:

Increase in spending on the betterment of automobiles and strict governmental regulation on carbon emission are the prominent factors that fuel the market growth. Volatile fuel price is another factor that increases the demand for electric vehicles, thereby driving the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for conveyors, elevators, and other industrial machines at the manufacturing site for straightforward operation further fuels the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

AC

DC

By Power

Below 200 kW

200-400 kW

Above 400 kW

By Application

Railways

Electric Vehicle

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

