Jet Test International, Ltd. Launches Second Year of NCC Operations

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Test International, Ltd., a global ferry flight company with over 20 years of experience, is launching its second year of non-commercial (NCC) operations serving clients with EASA registered aircraft. Jet Test has the ability to perform full in-service demonstration flight profiles of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) registered aircraft in NCC operations.

In addition to last year's NCC operations, Jet Test also provided Return To Service maintenance for 2 B747’s, 3 B777’s, and 3 A340’s, as aircraft reactivations continued to be in high demand while the global aviation market rebounded from the downturn incurred during the pandemic. Jet Test and its affiliates offer an innovative approach with a mobile approved repair station maintaining B737, B747, B757, B767, B777, A320, A330, A340, and ERJ 135/145 aircraft on Ops Spec.

“Especially in these times, clients appreciate a partner who can move safely yet quickly to return an aircraft to service all the way from the first steps of de-preservation through to flying the aircraft to its new operator,” said Gloyd Robinson, Jr., CEO and founder.

Jet Test and its affiliates are the only complete solution for services encompassing aircraft maintenance, technical operations and flight operations. Jet Test operates transport category aircraft on behalf of airlines, aircraft leasing companies and MRO’s. Over the last two decades, the team has operated in and out of nearly every country on the globe.

Jet Test International, a transcontinental company with offices in the Bahamas, U.S.A, Europe, and the U.A.E., operates under the ICAO callsign JTN “Jet Test.” For more information, email info@jettest.aero; call +1 747 400 0707; or visit the company’s website: https://jettest.aero/

