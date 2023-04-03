HodgePodge Provides Junk Removal Services in Chicago and Its Neighborhoods

Reliability, efficiency, affordability, and professionalism are important when it comes to junk removal in Chicago.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Let the experts do it, and don’t worry about the heavy lifting!

It could be the motto of HodgePodge, the trusted experts providing packing-unpacking and reliable, full-service short and long-distance moving, and especially the much in-demand gamut of junk removal services in Chicago and the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Whether it’s junk removal for the many people who are downsizing or just de-cluttering, it’s more important than ever to have skilled, trusted, and experience services to do the job,” says the personable HodgePodge spokesperson Miroslaw Wcislo.

“We will literally take everything, from furniture, TVs, yard waste, and mattresses to appliances, old drywall, lumber, and other construction waste, and everything in-between. Even foreclosure clean outs and post estate-sale removals.”

The HodgePodge professionals continue to earn a solid and respected reputation, with rave reviews from more than 2,000 satisfied customers in the past five years.

Throughout the Chicago area---from Richton Park, Orland Park, and Tinley Park to Cook County, DeKalb County, and beyond---the efficient and expert HodgePodge junk removal professionals do it quickly, sustainably, safely, and affordably.

Wcislo emphasizes the HodgePodge difference. “It’s people! All of our staff are friendly, courteous, well-trained, and qualified employees who care. Not untrained and inexperienced part-timers, subcontracted out to just do the work and get it over with.”

With junk removal or moving services, reliability and the trust factor is extremely important. A key aspect of the HodgePodge Chicago service is that all junk removal and moving services are fully insured and bonded, for trustworthiness and maximum protection.

“We listen, and we understand,” Miroslaw Wcislo says. “We know that cleanout projects can seem overwhelming. Our goal is to make life easier, free from accumulated mountains of junk, and provide our Chicago area customers the peace of mind that everything is disposed of quickly, efficiently, and affordably.”

For more information, please visit gohodgepodge.com/about and gohodgepodge.com/services

About HodgePodge

HodgePodge is an on-demand storage and goods removal service. We will help de-clutter your living area and allow you to free yourself for that next adventure.

5254 W Addison St

Chicago, IL 60641

United States