Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | AGCO, PrecisionHawk, Taranis

Stay up-to-date with Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market research offered by HTF MI.

— Craig Francis
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as AGCO, PrecisionHawk, Small Robot Company, Syngenta, Fujitsu, Accenture, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Ceres Imaging, Hexagon Agriculture, Taranis

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market to witness a CAGR of 19.91% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Farmland and Farms, Agricultural Cooperatives, Others) by Type (Software-as-a-Service, Equipment-as-a-Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 4047 Million at a CAGR of 19.91% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2051.59Million

Definition:
Agriculture is in the early stages of yet another revolution, with data and connection at the center. Artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, linked sensors, and other developing technologies have the potential to raise yields, improve water and another input efficiency, and build sustainability and resilience in agricultural production and animal husbandry. Agriculture is one of the oldest and most thriving crafts. Agriculture technology evolves continually over generations, reflecting human progress.

Market Trends:
• High Adoption of Technical Awareness Among Farmers
• The Advent of Blockchain Technology in Agriculture

Market Drivers:
• The rise in Adoption of Precision Farming
• Increased Demand for Sustainable Farming

Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Investments for Agriculture Technology

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.

SWOT Analysis on Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.

Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.

Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: AGCO, PrecisionHawk, Small Robot Company, Syngenta, Fujitsu, Accenture, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Ceres Imaging, Hexagon Agriculture, Taranis

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Some Extracts from Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Study Table of Content

Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Software-as-a-Service, Equipment-as-a-Service] in 2023
Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market by Application/End Users [Farmland and Farms, Agricultural Cooperatives, Others]
Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, North America, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

