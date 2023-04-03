Christine Rose, Honored Business Coach, Author and Speaker to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is often a disconnect between what a leader may think of themselves and how they are perceived by the people throughout their ranks. The problem stems from a lack of self-awareness, a perennial challenge for CEOs and leaders at all levels. Christine Rose will talk about this problem as a guest on Close Up Radio in April, as well as ways to remedy it, and how to “show up better as a leader.”

Christine Rose is a subject matter expert for today’s leaders, both women and men. Founder of CEOAccel, a new virtual learning community for CEOs of $1M+ revenue companies, Christine is a well-recognized Business and Executive Coach, specializing in Coaching CEOs and leadership teams. She holds several certifications including Certified Value BuilderTM Advisor and Certified Psychological Safety Coach (supporting companies in their efforts to form a more equitable culture which leads to greater innovation.) Building up a business’ employee culture and morale will also be topics on her agenda this April.

Christine Rose is also a Certified Canfield Success Principles Trainer and keynote speaker and was listed as one of the Top 15 Women Businesses Coaches for the year 2022. She was further honored as Top Business Coach of the Year for the year 2019 and with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the Office of the President of the US. Christine works one-on-one with CEOs and other top executives, helping them to be more effective and more proactive, and to succeed not only in industry, but in the eyes of their teams.

Christine is also recognized as a bestselling author--of the Amazon #1 new release and Fall 2022 Pinnacle Book Awards’ Best Women’s Interest Book, Life Beyond #MeToo: Creating a Safer World for Our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters & Friends. She was co-author with Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington of the #1 International Bestseller Cracking the Rich Code, Volume 4.

Christine Rose has been a frequent guest on Close Up Radio and was honored as one of their Women Making a Difference in America. We look forward to hearing more from her sharp mind and encouraging voice.

Close Up Radio will feature Christine Rose in a series of interviews with host Jim Masters, every Wednesday at 3:00pm in April (5th,12th,19th and 26th) – Doug Llewellyn May 5

Learn more about this venerable coach at https://coachchristinerose.com/