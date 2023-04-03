Food Grade Gases Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023-2028

Food Grade Gases Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Grade Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global food grade gases market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

Food grade gases refer to gases that are used in the food and beverage industry to preserve, package, and carbonate various food products. These gases are highly purified and meet strict quality and safety standards to ensure that they do not contaminate the food products they encounter. Food grade gases include carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen, and their usage forms an essential aspect of modern food processing and packaging practices.

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing focus on food safety and quality represents a key factor driving the food grade gases market growth across the globe. In line with this, food grade gases aid in maintaining the freshness and quality of food products, which has led to their widespread use in the food industry, thus driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing awareness about the benefits of modified atmospheric packaging, which involves the use of food grade gases to extend the shelf life of food products, is further contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods and packaged beverages, which require the use of food grade gases for preservation and carbonation. Other factors, such as the rising population, rapid urbanization, expansion in the food and beverage industry, and an increase in demand for processed and packaged foods, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Air Products Inc.

• Air Water Inc.

• Coregas Pty Ltd (Wesfarmers Limited)

• Gulf Cryo

• Linde plc

• Massy Group Inc

• SOL Spa

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

• The Messer Group GmbH

• Tyczka Polska Sp. z o.o.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Carbon Dioxide

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Freezing and Chilling

• Packaging and Carbonation

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Beverages

• Meat and Seafood

• Convenience Food Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

