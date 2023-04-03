Automotive Cyber Security Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Harman, Trillium Secure, Karamba Security

Stay up-to-date with Automotive Cyber Security Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Automotive Cyber Security market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Automotive Cyber Security market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Automotive Cyber Security market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Harman (United States), Continental (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Escrypt GmbH (Germany), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Harman International (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Symantec Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Trillium Secure Inc. (Canada), Karamba Security (United States), Guard Knox Cyber Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive Cyber Security market to witness a CAGR of 24.8% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System, Others) by Type (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security, Others) by Form (In-Vehicle Services, External Cloud Services, Others) by Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Others) by Component (Software based, Hardware based, Integration and Professional Service, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Automotive cyber security manages both interior and exterior system of the automobile which are prone to cyber-attack. Technological developments in automotive cyber security provides hardware based security services such as engine control and network monitoring system and software services such as cloud security, data privacy and others. Rising threat of cyber-attacks in automotive systems, technological innovations for advanced features are the key factors expected to drive automotive cyber security market.
Market Trends:
• Adoption of Vehicle Telematics
• Growing Cloud-Based Applications in Automotive
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Number of Connected Cars
• Rising Demand of Security in Connected Car System
Market Opportunities:
• Technological Development in Autonomous Vehicle
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Harman (United States), Continental (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Escrypt GmbH (Germany), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Harman International (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Symantec Corporation (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Trillium Secure Inc. (Canada), Karamba Security (United States), Guard Knox Cyber Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
