UNnoticed Fashion Show: Fighting transphobia on the runway

LISBOA, PORTUGAL, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOLA Normajean created “The UNnoticed Fashion Show” at Lisbon Fashion Week 2023, to launch the first ever Portuguese lingerie brand dedicated to the trans community. TLOVET was created by Giovanna Tavares, designer and influencer.

Despite LGBTQIA+ issues being on the agenda, the trans community still faces several problems on a daily basis, such as the lack of equal access to career opportunities, bullying, verbal and sexual assault, all of which create a barrier to their integration.

In the words of Giovanna Tavares: "Society likes to put us in the little box of ‘weirdness’, prostitution and marginality".

But there is one huge problem most of us are completely unaware of. The physical and emotional struggle of transexual woman to find the perfect underwear fit which, until now, didn’t exist. During the process of transition, and before undergoing surgery, tucking is used. This is defined as ways one can hide the penis and testicles by moving the testicles up into the inguinal canals and using adhesive tape and super glue, and layers of underwear, tights or other materials for support. In some cases, this leads to homemade surgery. This is a serious problem in the trans community.

TLOVET intimate feminine pieces truly seek to provide comfort, self-esteem and quality of life. However, a revolutionary product is not enough to make transgender woman really feel safe, sexy and confident in their own skin.

The challenge was to draw attention to the cause and to TLOVET with a disruptive activation. Our idea? The first ever “UNnoticed Fashion Show”. Unlike all others where designers showcase their novelties, in this one the goal was for the audience NOT to notice the clothing presented. The biggest national fashion event had several trans models wearing the lingerie in the runways of renowned designers: Nuno Baltazar, Luís Carvalho and Valentim Quaresma. The collection was also worn in the Sangue Novo challenge, which puts young designers in competition, through the designers Molly98 and Çal Pfungst.

“I believe in the power of good, and in our industry we can actually cause real change and impact mindsets and behaviors. This unprecedented initiative united the fashion industry in Portugal to send a strong message that the inclusion of all people regardless of their gender identity should be a normal and constant thing.”, explains Leandro Alvarez, Chief Creative Officer of LOLA Normajean.

Giovanna Tavares concluded by saying: "This lingerie collection was not designed to hide anything, but to show what we really are: WOMEN. I couldn't be more pleased with the result, the runway was exactly as I envisioned: no one saw it, but everyone applauded. After all, we can be news without being THE news".

The new line of lingerie is available through the following link: https://giovannatavaresskin.com/

Download the photos and videos in this dropbox link: https://bit.ly/UNnoticed_Fashion_Show