Azerbaijan: EU supports UNDP training for demining specialists 

With the support of the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme recently organised explosive ordnance disposal training for demining specialists in Azerbaijan.

This training provided additional necessary knowledge and skills on advanced clearance procedures needed for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) in conflict-affected areas.

The training was conducted in line with International Mine Action Standards (IMAS).

Eight demining team members who successfully completed the training received an internationally recognised EOD Level 3 certificate.

