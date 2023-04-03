Fertilizer Market Analysis Report 2023, By Product (Complex, Potash & Straight Fertilizers)

Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The global fertilizer market size reached US$ 170.4 Billion in 2022.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global fertilizer market size reached US$ 170.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 210.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Fertilizers refer to chemical substances added to the soil to enhance plant growth and increase crop yield. They consist of numerous organic and inorganic substances, compost, agricultural waste, animal manure, and humic substances (HS) produced by microorganisms. They have various positive effects on plant physiology, neutralize acidic and alkaline soils, and improve soil structure. They are soluble in water, making them easily absorbable by plants through physiological processes. They provide nitrogen and phosphorus essential for photosynthesis, amino acid synthesis, and cell growth. In addition, they promote root development and increase the water-holding capacity of plants. Owing to these benefits, fertilizers are gaining immense traction across the agricultural sector.

Global Fertilizer Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding agricultural industry due to the increasing demand for food and the growing population across the globe. In addition, changing consumer dietary habits and the surging need for improved soil nutrients and crop yield are contributing to market growth. Moreover, the rising consumption of vegetables, seeds, fruits, and nuts to stay healthy and prevent lifestyle disorders, including hypertension, thyroiditis, stroke, obesity, and diabetes, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing popularity of organic farming practices to produce good quality crops and the escalating demand for water-soluble fertilizers are accelerating the product adoption rate. Along with this, various government and non-government organizations (NGOs) are taking the initiative to raise awareness about the advantages of fertilizers, thereby propelling market growth. Furthermore, the increasing consumer expenditure capacities, rapid urbanization, expanding horticulture industry, and ongoing research and development activities (R&D) are creating a positive market outlook.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fertilizer-market/requestsample

Global Fertilizer Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

CF Industries

Haifa Group

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Nutrien Limited

Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM)

The Mosaic Company

Uralkali

Yara International.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product type, product, product form and crop type.

Product Type Insights:

Chemical Fertilizer

Biofertilizers

Product Insights:

Straight Fertilizers

Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Urea

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Anhydrous Ammonia

Others

Phosphatic Fertilizers

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Single Super Phosphate (SSP)

Triple Super Phosphate (TSP)

Others

Potash Fertilizers

Muriate of Potash (MoP)

Sulfate of Potash (SoP)

Secondary Macronutrient Fertilizers

Calcium Fertilizers

Magnesium Fertilizers

Sulfur Fertilizers

Micronutrient Fertilizers

Zinc

Manganese

Copper

Iron

Boron

Molybdenum

Others

Complex Fertilizers

Product Form Insights:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Crop Type:

Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2503&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Indian Floriculture Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/616697217/indian-floriculture-market-report-2023-industry-by-flowers-type-cut-loose-flowers

Agricultural Films Market Report

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.