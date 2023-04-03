Lemon Oil Market is estimated to be 5.5 Billion by 20230 with a CAGR of 5.30% - BY PMI

The report “Lemon Oil Market, By Nature, By End-user, By Distribution Channel - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Lemon Oil Market accounted for US$ 3.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 5.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%.
The lemon oil market is a growing industry that is driven by increasing demand for natural and organic products. Lemon oil is widely used in various industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals due to its versatile applications. It is extracted from the peel of the lemon fruit and has a refreshing and invigorating aroma. The demand for lemon oil is expected to continue to grow due to its various health benefits and its use in aromatherapy. However, the market is also facing challenges such as price volatility due to the fluctuations in lemon production and strict regulations on the use of essential oils in certain regions. Overall, the lemon oil market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 5.5 billion
CAGR – 5.30%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
• In May 2019, FRUU Cosmetics introduced the world’s very first vegan lip balm line manufactured from upcycled fruit extracts. The new mouth-watering vegan Fruitilicious lip balms are made from up to 60% moisturizing upcycled fruit-based ingredients including mango butter, watermelon seed oil, avocado cold-pressed oil, and lemon seed oil.
Analyst View:
Rising use of lemon oil in detergents, cleaners, and fragrances is a major driver, expected to fuel the demand of the global lemon oil market. Lemon oil helps to prevent wrinkle, tighten the skin, and removes excess oil from the skin. It also consists of natural detox properties which help to cure pimples and acne. Rising preference for natural cosmetics with lemon flavor owing to its valuable properties for skin care is another factor, projected spur the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness concerning the medicinal properties of lemon oil as it enhances immune system, digestion system, purifies the body, relives nausea, improves oral health and may more. Furthermore, d-limonene content in lemon oil aids to fight against cancer. Growing use of lemon oil for aromatherapy and medicinal purposes are some factors, anticipated to propel the growth of the target market in the coming years.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Lemon Oil Market accounted for US$ 3.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 5.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. The market report has been segmented on nature, end-user, distribution channel, and region.
• By nature, the organic lemon oil segment is projected to witness substantial growth rate in the global lemon oil market. Growing demand for organic lemon oils due to growing consumer awareness concerning health benefits of organic products.
• By end-user, the target market is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, aromatherapy, cosmetics & personal care, and households
• By distribution channel, the target market is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail, and e-commerce.
• By region, North America and Europe estimates for highest share of the global market in terms of revenue and is projected to maintain their position over the forecast period. Rising popularity of aromatherapy products among end-user is promoting the growth of the market in the regions.
The prominent player operating in the global lemon oil market includes DoTERRA International,LLC, G. Industries, Inc., AOS Products Private Limited, Med International SA, Paras Perfumers, Citromax Flavors, Inc., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Aromaaz International Essential Oils, BIOLANDES SAS, and Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Limited.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Increasing demand for natural and organic products: As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, there is a growing demand for natural and organic products, including lemon oil.
• Growing awareness about the health benefits of lemon oil: Lemon oil has several health benefits, including its ability to improve digestion, boost immunity, and promote relaxation. As consumers become more aware of these benefits, the demand for lemon oil is likely to increase.
• Versatile applications in various industries: Lemon oil has a wide range of applications in industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, which is driving the demand for the product.
• Rising popularity of aromatherapy: Aromatherapy, which involves using essential oils like lemon oil to promote physical and emotional well-being, is gaining popularity, which is expected to boost the demand for lemon oil.
• Growing demand from emerging economies: The growing economies of countries like India and China are expected to drive the demand for lemon oil in the coming years.
Restrains:
• Price volatility due to fluctuations in lemon production: The price of lemon oil can be volatile due to the fluctuations in lemon production caused by weather conditions and other factors.
• Strict regulations on the use of essential oils in certain regions: There are regulations in place in some regions that restrict the use of essential oils, which can limit the growth of the lemon oil market in those areas.
• High competition from other citrus oils: Lemon oil faces competition from other citrus oils like orange and grapefruit oil, which can limit the growth of the lemon oil market.
• Availability: The availability of lemons and the ability to extract oil from them can limit the supply of lemon oil, which can impact the growth of the market.
