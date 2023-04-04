Fitness App Market Size Expected To Reach US$ 7.5 Billion With CAGR 26.9% By 2028

Fitness App Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising number of individuals diagnosed with chronic and lifestyle disorders.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fitness App Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global fitness app market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Fitness App Industry Definition and Application:

Fitness apps are mobile applications that track diet, physical training, exercise, and nutrition of individuals. They can be downloaded from the internet onto several mobile devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and internet-enabled wearables, to track and record workout sessions, count calories, monitor menstrual cycles, track heart rate and blood pressure, and record statistics on physical activities such as runs, skipping, walks, workouts, and bike rides. In addition, they provide personalized fitness plans according to the requirement of an individual, help to stay motivated, and offer personal coaches and nutritionists. Owing to these benefits, fitness apps are gaining immense popularity among individuals across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fitness-app-market/requestsample

Global Fitness App Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle ailments. In addition, the recent onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in increasing health consciousness among individuals, contributing to market growth. Moreover, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), offering personalized fitness plans and diet charts, and health and fitness coaches, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing penetration of the high-speed internet that helps connect fitness apps to watches, smart wearables, bands, smartphones, and trackers is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the increasing awareness about physical and mental well-being is leading to the rising popularity of online fitness training, accelerating the product adoption rate. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and extensive investment by footwear brands such as Under Armour, Nike, and Adidas for developing health tracking systems and customized exercise regimes is also creating a favorable market outlook.

Fitness App Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on based on region, type, platform, and device.

Breakup by Type:

Exercise and Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Android

IOS

Others

Breakup by Device:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3563&flag=C

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Aaptiv Inc.

Adidas AG

Appinventiv

Applico LLC

ASICS India Pvt. Ltd (ASICS Corporation)

Azumio Inc.

Fitbit Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

MyFitnessPal Inc.

Nike Inc.

Noom Inc.

Wahoo Fitness.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

Control Tower Market Report: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/614997196/control-tower-market-report-2023-2028-size-share-growth-and-forecast

Insurtech Market Size: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/614997876/insurtech-market-size-estimated-to-exceed-us-41-0-billion-globally-by-2028

Hybrid Cloud Market Size: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/615591443/hybrid-cloud-market-size-worth-us-262-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-19-63

Pay TV Market Size: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/617972147/global-pay-tv-market-size-to-reach-us-199-7-billion-by-2028-imarc-group

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.