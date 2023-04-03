Food Vacuum Machine Market Size Expected To Reach $18 Billion By 2027

Food Vacuum Machine Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Food Vacuum Machine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the food vacuum machine market. As per TBRC’s food vacuum machine market forecast, the food vacuum machine market size is expected to grow to $18.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The increase in demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food is expected to propel the growth of the food vacuum machine market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest food vacuum machine market share. Major players in the food vacuum machine market include Ulma Packaging, Proseal, Multivac, Electrolux Professional AB, Henkelman, Henkovac International BV, Promarks, Sammic.

Food Vacuum Machine Market Segments

1) By Machinery Type: Chamber Vacuum Machines, External Vacuum Machines, Tray Sealing Machines

2) By Application Type: Bakery and Confectionery Products, Beverages, Meat and Seafood, Snacks and Savories, Convenience Food, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Sauces, Dressings, Spices, and Condiments, Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food, Other Applications

3) By End-User Type: Industrial, Commercial, Domestic

The food vacuum machine refers to a machine used for packaging food items by removing air from the packet before it is sealed. The food vacuum machine decreases atmospheric oxygen, inhibiting aerobic bacteria or fungus growth, and stops volatile substances from evaporating. It is used to extend the shelf life and improve the overall quality of food.

