Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Scenario – Industry Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Digital Pet Care Products And Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Pet Care Products and Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital pet care products and services market. As per TBRC’s digital pet care products and services market forecast, the digital pet care products and services market size is expected to grow to $129.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The growth in the digital pet care products and services market is due to increased pet adoption rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital pet care products and services global market share. Major players in the digital pet care products and services global market include Petplan Ltd., Hartville Group Inc., Petfirst Healthcare LLC, Anicom Holdings Inc., Direct Line.

Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Segments
• By Type: Pet Food, Pet Care Products, Services
• By Source: Animal-Based, Plant-Based, Synthetic
• By Animal: Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fishes, Horses
• By Geography: The global digital pet care products and services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Devices worn on pets to serve various purposes such as monitoring, controlling, medical diagnosis, safety, and security are referred to as digital pet care products and services. It is used to track information about pets such as activity, fitness, sleeping time, behavior, and steps. These devices assist in gathering data, which is tracked via a companion app installed on the pet owner's smartphone.

The Table Of Content For The Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Include:
1. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Executive Summary
2. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Characteristics
3. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Trends
4. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Competitor Landscape
27. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Digital Pet Care Products and Services Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

The Business Research Company

