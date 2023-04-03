Thermal Paper Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Thermal Paper Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Thermal Paper Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the thermal paper market. As per TBRC’s thermal paper market forecast, the thermal paper market size is expected to grow to $5.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The demand for sustainable labelling practices is driving the growth of the thermal paper global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest thermal paper global market share. Major players in the thermal paper market include Ricoh Company Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Appvion Incorporated, Jujo Thermal Limited, Lecta Group, Koehler Paper Group.

Thermal Paper Market Segments

1) By Type: Top Coated, Non-Top Coated

2) By Technology: Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Other Technologies

3) By Thickness: 60-80 Microns, 80-90 Microns

4) By Application: POS Receipts, Lottery and Gaming Tickets, Labels and Tags, Other Applications

5) By End User: Retail Industry, Healthcare, Packaging and Labelling, Printing and Publishing, Entertainment and Transit, Other End Users

The thermal paper refer to one of the most cost-effective printing processes due to their low energy usage and minimal maintenance costs. Thermal paper is a particular type of paper that has a specific coating that allows for inkless printing. Thermal paper is a crucial component of thermal paper printing. It is used in thermal printers or lightweight devices such as adding machines, cash registers, and credit card terminals.



The Table Of Content For The Thermal Paper Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Thermal Paper Market Characteristics

3. Thermal Paper Market Trends And Strategies

4. Thermal Paper Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Thermal Paper Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Thermal Paper Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Thermal Paper Market

5. Thermal Paper Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Thermal Paper Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Thermal Paper Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Thermal Paper Market Segmentation

……

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Thermal Paper Market

29. Thermal Paper Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

30.1. Abbreviations

30.2. Currencies

30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

30.4. Research Inquiries

30.5. The Business Research Company

30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

