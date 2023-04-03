Global AI Infrastructure Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, And Key Trends

AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “AI Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI infrastructure market. As per TBRC’s AI infrastructure market forecast, the AI infrastructure market size is expected to grow to $128.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.8%.

The growth in the AI infrastructure market is due to increase in data traffic and need for high computing power. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI infrastructure global market share. Major players in the AI infrastructure global market include Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, The Samsung Group, Micron Technology Inc.

AI Infrastructure Market Segments

• By Offerings: Hardware, Server Software

• By Function: Training, Inference

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning

• By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid

• By End User: Enterprises, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers

• By Geography: The global AI infrastructure global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI infrastructure is IT infrastructure that is used to collect data from various systems and prepare it for analysis, as well as to predict outcomes, automate administrative tasks, and improve working with software-defined infrastructure technologies. The AI infrastructure is used to access and manage computing resources for testing, training, and deploying AI algorithms to manage machine learning workflow.

The Table Of Content For The AI Infrastructure Market Include:

1. AI Infrastructure Market Executive Summary

2. AI Infrastructure Market Characteristics

3. AI Infrastructure Market Trends

4. AI Infrastructure Market Drivers And Restraints

5. AI Infrastructure Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. AI Infrastructure Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. AI Infrastructure Market Competitor Landscape

27. AI Infrastructure Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. AI Infrastructure Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

