Global Smart Water Metering Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Smart Water Metering Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Water Metering Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart water metering market. As per TBRC’s smart water metering market forecast, the smart water metering market size is expected to grow to $6.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.04%.

Utilities' focus on reducing non-revenue water is expected to propel the smart water metering global market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest smart water metering global market share. Major players in the smart water metering market include Kamsturp, Badger Meter Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Itron Inc., Neptune Technology Group Inc., Aclara Technologies.

Smart Water Metering Market Segments

1) By Meter Type: Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, Mechanical Meter

2) By Component: Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Communications, Meters And Accessories

3) By Technology: Automatic Meter Reading, Advanced Meter Infrastructure

4) By Application: Residential, Water Utilities, Industrial, Agricultural

The Table Of Content For The Smart Water Metering Market Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Water Metering Market Characteristics

3. Smart Water Metering Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Water Metering Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Smart Water Metering Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Smart Water Metering Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Smart Water Metering Market

5. Smart Water Metering Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Smart Water Metering Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Smart Water Metering Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Smart Water Metering Market Segmentation

……

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Smart Water Metering Market

29. Smart Water Metering Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

30.1. Abbreviations

30.2. Currencies

30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

30.4. Research Inquiries

30.5. The Business Research Company

30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

Smart water metering monitors and transmits water usage from the customer to the supplier to help with water management and accurate billing. Smart water meters feature an electronic computing unit, or ECU, that makes it easier for them to communicate with their suppliers. Smart water metering provides leak detection and remote location monitoring, resulting in minimal water wastage.

