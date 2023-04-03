Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size and Trends (2023-2028) | Industry Growth, Share & Forecast Report by IMARC Group

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size and Trends by IMARC Group

Companies in the Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Are: Aptiv PLC, Capgemini SE, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, GuardKnox, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and more.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global automotive cybersecurity market size reached US$ 2.61 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.11 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.25% during 2023-2028.

Industry Outlook:

Automotive cybersecurity refers to the measures taken to protect vehicles and their components from cyber-attacks. As modern vehicles become more connected and autonomous, the risk of cyber-attacks increases, and automotive cybersecurity becomes a crucial aspect of vehicle design and manufacturing. These attacks can potentially compromise the safety and security of the vehicle, as well as the privacy of its occupants. Automotive cybersecurity measures include secure communication protocols, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and regular software updates.

Driving Factors:

The increasing number of connected vehicles on the road represents one of the significant factors driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the rising risk of cyber-attacks, along with an increasing number of vehicles being equipped with internet connectivity and advanced technology are further boosting the growth of the market. The market is also driven by governments of several nations implementing stringent regulations and standards related to automotive cybersecurity to ensure the safety and security of connected vehicles. Other factors, such as the widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles, increasing awareness of cybersecurity risks, and rapid urbanization, coupled with the steadily expanding automotive industry are creating a positive outlook for the automotive cybersecurity market further across the globe.

• Aptiv PLC

• Capgemini SE

• Continental AG

• DENSO Corporation

• GuardKnox

• HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

• Karamba Security Ltd.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Upstream Security Ltd.

• Vector Informatik GmbH

Breakup by Security Type:

• Application Security

• Wireless Network Security

• Endpoint Security

Breakup by Form:

• In-Vehicle

• External Cloud Services

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

• ADAS and Safety

• Body Control and Comfort

• Infotainment

• Telematics

• Powertrain Systems

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

